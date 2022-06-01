RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Pakistan ban lions, donkeys, other animals at political rallies

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Pakistan’s election authorities on Wednesday imposed a ban on the display of lions and donkeys at public rallies and political gatherings in a move hailed by animal rights activists.

Pakistan ban lions, donkeys, other animals at political rallies. [Danw]
Pakistan ban lions, donkeys, other animals at political rallies. [Danw]

Quratulain Fatima, a spokesperson for the commission said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asked political parties to ensure that animals are not exhibited at their rallies and gatherings.

Recommended articles

The directive was issued in line with a decision of the Islamabad High Court which ruled in May that “exhibiting animals such as lions, donkeys etc in public rallies/assemblies amounts to subjecting them to unnecessary pain and suffering, which is an offence.”

“It is cruel to use these majestic animals in this way,” said animal rights activist and head of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), Rina Saeed Khan.

“These innocent animals have suffered needlessly as they are usually drugged at these rallies to keep them calm amid all the noise and lights,” she said.

Earlier, the party of former premier Nawaz Sharif held a rally in a north-western province. His son-in-law arrived with the party’s symbol a live tiger. However, he was denied entry.

In 2013, an exotic white tiger died while it was being exhibited at the rallies of Sharif’s party due to extreme conditions.

Tigers and lions are often paraded at political rallies as symbols of strength and authority, while donkeys and dogs are often exhibited to ridicule opponents.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Group seeks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

2023: Group seeks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment

FEC approves N8.3bn for police operational vehicles, equipment

PDP primary: Why I didn't support Saraki - Dino Melaye

PDP primary: Why I didn't support Saraki - Dino Melaye

Soldiers not involved in Kidnap of Methodist Prelate in Abia – Army

Soldiers not involved in Kidnap of Methodist Prelate in Abia – Army

Pakistan ban lions, donkeys, other animals at political rallies

Pakistan ban lions, donkeys, other animals at political rallies

How 70-yr-old man allegedly defiled, impregnated 16-yr-old girl- Medic

How 70-yr-old man allegedly defiled, impregnated 16-yr-old girl- Medic

APC governors divided over consensus candidate, search continues

APC governors divided over consensus candidate, search continues

Former Anambra Chief Judge, Umeadi emerges APGA’s presidential candidate

Former Anambra Chief Judge, Umeadi emerges APGA’s presidential candidate

Buhari planning to impose president on us – Dino Melaye warns Nigerians

Buhari planning to impose president on us – Dino Melaye warns Nigerians

Trending

Pakistan ban lions, donkeys, other animals at political rallies

Pakistan ban lions, donkeys, other animals at political rallies. [Danw]

2 Russian regional lawmakers expelled for criticizing Ukraine war

Russian-Ukraine war (TheTimesofIsrael)

Pakistan, militants agree on indefinite ceasefire amid peace talks

Palistan millitants (DailyNigerian)