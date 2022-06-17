Some 2.8 million Ukrainians, meanwhile, returned to Ukraine from the EU, with the numbers of people returning at a stable level across the last weeks.
Over 5.7m Ukrainians flee to EU – Border Control Agency
Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine over 5.7 million Ukrainians have fled to the EU, according to an update by the EU border control agency Frontex on Friday.
Recommended articles
However, the period between June 8 and 14, saw more Ukrainians enter the EU (237,050) than return to their own, embattled country (236,532).
“Romanian and Polish borders continue to experience most pressure,’’ the update said.
Both nations were also playing a crucial role in the transport of Ukrainian grain via land routes leading to traffic jams of up to 20 kilometres at the border.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng