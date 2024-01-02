ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Over 4,000 pupils killed in Gaza Strip during war - Education ministry

News Agency Of Nigeria

221 teachers and administrative officials were also killed in the Gaza Strip.

Over 4,000 pupils killed in Gaza Strip during war [Anadolu Ajansı]
Over 4,000 pupils killed in Gaza Strip during war [Anadolu Ajansı]

Recommended articles

The ministry announced on Tuesday that 7,539 more had been injured in the same period, according to a report by the Palestinian news agency Wafa. In addition, it said 221 teachers and administrative officials were killed in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry said 278 public and 65 UN schools were damaged or destroyed in Israeli attacks. The United Nations (UN) said its facilities served as emergency accommodation for 1.4 million of the 1.9 million internally displaced people in the Gaza Strip.

There have been repeated reports of deaths and injuries in Israeli attacks on school buildings. The Israeli army accuses the Islamist group Hamas of systematically misusing schools, mosques and hospitals in the Gaza Strip for military purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said its soldiers had been attacked from schools and that rockets had been fired from them at Israeli towns, while weapons had been found in school buildings. But Hamas rejected these claims.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu is cutting cloth into pieces, be patient - Uzor-Kalu tasks Nigerians to give FG more time

Tinubu is cutting cloth into pieces, be patient - Uzor-Kalu tasks Nigerians to give FG more time

Better Nigeria is in your interest – Sam Adeyemi tells poitical, business elites

Better Nigeria is in your interest – Sam Adeyemi tells poitical, business elites

Nasarawa Govt to conduct local government elections on August 31

Nasarawa Govt to conduct local government elections on August 31

Nigerian Navy hands over 8 sacks of seized Indian hemp worth ₦12.8m to NDLEA

Nigerian Navy hands over 8 sacks of seized Indian hemp worth ₦12.8m to NDLEA

Kano Fire Service saves 417 lives, ₦1.2bn property in 2023

Kano Fire Service saves 417 lives, ₦1.2bn property in 2023

Over 4,000 pupils killed in Gaza Strip during war - Education ministry

Over 4,000 pupils killed in Gaza Strip during war - Education ministry

Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Fashola as he arrests 'soldier' for plying one-way

Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Fashola as he arrests 'soldier' for plying one-way

Tinubu appoints Egbuwalo as Acting CEO of NSIPA

Tinubu appoints Egbuwalo as Acting CEO of NSIPA

Aiyedatiwa assures workers of improved value, dignity for better future

Aiyedatiwa assures workers of improved value, dignity for better future

Pulse Sports

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

After 32 years Russia re-establishes its presence in Burkina Faso

After 32 years, Russia re-establishes its presence in Burkina Faso

Teenager dies after being attacked by shark in South Australia

14-year-old boy dies after attack by shark in South Australia

Sam Altman arrives at the Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski Dresden for the 2016 Bilderberg Group conference on June 9, 2016, in Dresden, Germany.Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The biggest winners and losers in tech leadership this year

Israeli fighter jets strike more than 100 targets in Gaza - IDF [The Jerusalem Post]

Israeli fighter jets strike more than 100 targets in Gaza - IDF