Over 4,000 pupils killed in Gaza Strip during war - Education ministry
221 teachers and administrative officials were also killed in the Gaza Strip.
The ministry announced on Tuesday that 7,539 more had been injured in the same period, according to a report by the Palestinian news agency Wafa. In addition, it said 221 teachers and administrative officials were killed in the Gaza Strip.
The ministry said 278 public and 65 UN schools were damaged or destroyed in Israeli attacks. The United Nations (UN) said its facilities served as emergency accommodation for 1.4 million of the 1.9 million internally displaced people in the Gaza Strip.
There have been repeated reports of deaths and injuries in Israeli attacks on school buildings. The Israeli army accuses the Islamist group Hamas of systematically misusing schools, mosques and hospitals in the Gaza Strip for military purposes.
It said its soldiers had been attacked from schools and that rockets had been fired from them at Israeli towns, while weapons had been found in school buildings. But Hamas rejected these claims.
