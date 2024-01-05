ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Over 240 people missing after massive earthquake struck Japan on new year's day

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government has doubled the number of soldiers deployed to the disaster area to 4,600 to support the emergency services.

Over 240 people missing after massive earthquake struck Japan on new year's day
Over 240 people missing after massive earthquake struck Japan on new year's day

Recommended articles

According to local media reports, the government has doubled the number of soldiers deployed to the disaster area to 4,600 to support the emergency services. Four days after the quakes struck, the clock was ticking in the search for survivors.

There were dozens of reports that people remain under collapsed houses. The mountains of rubble, damaged roads, landslides and aftershocks continue to hamper the efforts of rescue teams. In Ishikawa Prefecture, the hardest hit, at least 700 people are still cut off from the outside world.

The report said that around 30,000 households had lost their power supply and 80,000 households had lost their water supply. According to the local authorities, around 33,000 people still have to hold out in hundreds of emergency shelters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the earthquake on New Year’s Day with a magnitude of 7.6, the region on the Sea of Japan has been shaken by more than 150 aftershocks.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

11 miners trapped in Zimbabwe's gold mine collapse

11 miners trapped in Zimbabwe's gold mine collapse

Over 240 people missing after massive earthquake struck Japan on new year's day

Over 240 people missing after massive earthquake struck Japan on new year's day

5 politicians who are already living by the 'no gree for anybody' anthem

5 politicians who are already living by the 'no gree for anybody' anthem

INEC publishes notice for Surulere Federal Constituency I bye-election in Lagos

INEC publishes notice for Surulere Federal Constituency I bye-election in Lagos

NDLEA Kaduna seizes 13.6 tonnes of illicit substances, arrests 1,005 in 2023

NDLEA Kaduna seizes 13.6 tonnes of illicit substances, arrests 1,005 in 2023

New minimum wage agreement with FG to start March 2024 – NLC President Ajaero

New minimum wage agreement with FG to start March 2024 – NLC President Ajaero

Matawalle presents Hi-Tech unmanned water vessels to Tinubu to fight against insecurity

Matawalle presents Hi-Tech unmanned water vessels to Tinubu to fight against insecurity

PDP in Ondo appoints Alabere as acting chairman amidst leadership crisis

PDP in Ondo appoints Alabere as acting chairman amidst leadership crisis

Federal Ministry plans postdoctoral fellowship program at NIMR, NIPRD

Federal Ministry plans postdoctoral fellowship program at NIMR, NIPRD

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

After 32 years Russia re-establishes its presence in Burkina Faso

After 32 years, Russia re-establishes its presence in Burkina Faso

Sam Altman arrives at the Hotel Taschenbergpalais Kempinski Dresden for the 2016 Bilderberg Group conference on June 9, 2016, in Dresden, Germany.Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The biggest winners and losers in tech leadership this year

Pope Francis

Pope advocates for regulation of Artificial Intelligence to promote human sustainability

Over 4,000 pupils killed in Gaza Strip during war [Anadolu Ajansı]

Over 4,000 pupils killed in Gaza Strip during war - Education ministry