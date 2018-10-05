Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Opposition forms coalition ahead of Cameroon vote

In Cameroon Opposition forms coalition ahead of vote

Two Cameroonian opposition parties agreed a coalition on Friday to jointly contest this weekend's presidential polls, a spokesman said, in an effort to dislodge six-term President Paul Biya.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Akere Muna, leader of the People's Development Front (FDP) agreed to withdraw his candidacy and support Maurice Kamto, pictured, leader of the Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) play

Akere Muna, leader of the People's Development Front (FDP) agreed to withdraw his candidacy and support Maurice Kamto, pictured, leader of the Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC)

(AFP/File)

Two Cameroonian opposition parties agreed a coalition on Friday to jointly contest this weekend's presidential polls, a spokesman said, in an effort to dislodge six-term President Paul Biya.

The announcement confirms rumours of an opposition manoeuver to try to defeat 85-year-old Biya at Sunday's polls, but the new union will not include the main opposition Social Democratic Front's hopeful Joshua Osih.

Akere Muna, leader of the People's Development Front (FDP) agreed to "withdraw his candidacy... and to support Maurice Kamto," leader of the Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC), Muna's spokesman said in a statement.

Kamto's party alleged earlier on Friday that a "massive fraud" was underway to ensure the sitting president wins a seventh term.

Maurice Kamto's campaign chief Paul-Eric Kingue said efforts to rig Sunday's ballot "had the blessing" of the electoral commission.

"We won't accept any result if this kind of fraud continues," he said at a media briefing by Kamto's MRC in the capital Yaounde.

Cameroon's authorities have long faced accusations of unfairly favouring Biya, one of Africa's longest serving rulers who won 78 percent of votes in 2011's polls which were described as "flawed" by observers and the opposition.

'Attempting to spread chaos'

Cameroon will vote amid tight security including a ban on internal travel by road, rail and air from 1700 GMT Saturday until the conclusion of voting.

The borders of the central African nation of 25 million people will also be sealed 48 hours ahead of voting day, according to a decree seen by AFP.

Kamto's MRC has alleged that polling cards have been forged and that voter registration has continued despite the process being officially closed.

"In 62 percent of areas, the (ruling) Cameroon People's Democratic Movement party is still adding names to the voter roll," said Kingue.

"We're not preparing for war, but wherever there is fraud, there will be a firm response."

Communication Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary said in a statement that "measures have been taken... to prevent any actions that might create violence or disorder around the elections".

He added that "political figures linked to foreign interests were preparing groups of agitators to stir-up violence in the event that the results don't go their way".

The minister did not specify who he was referring to.

"By attempting to spread chaos, they risk being unpleasantly surprised," he said. The authorities would "not tolerate any disorder before, during or after the presidential vote," he added.

Biya has been in power for 35 years and now faces seven opposition contenders following Muna's withdrawal.

The opposition front-runners are Osih and Kamto.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Malta Aquarius migrants land after standoffbullet
2 In United States ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensionsbullet
3 In Guatemala Maya women's rights activist murderedbullet

Related Articles

In Cameroon Opposition says 'massive fraud' planned for polls
APO UN chief urges peaceful, free and fair elections in Cameroon
Buea Hospital on front line of Cameroon anglophone conflict
Cameroon Election Economy hard hit by anglophone unrest, jihadist attacks
Football Ivory Coast recall Zaha for Cup of Nations qualifiers
APO Mastercard Foundation and the African Leadership Academy welcome the 2018 Anzisha Prize finalists
Paul Biya Cameroon President at helm of six-time election winning machine
APO Hilton launches ‘Big Five’ for Sustainable Travel and Tourism across Africa
APO Gambia ratifies the United Nations Convention on Transparency in Treaty-based Investor-State Arbitration

World

The UN has identified and detained a peacekeeper pending an enquiry into alleged sexual abuse of minors, the latest in a string of cases implicating the blue helmets
United Nations UN peacekeeper held over alleged sex abuse of minors
Crowds outside the court house celebrate the guilty verdict in the murder trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke
In United States White US cop convicted of murder for shooting dead black teen
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (pictured April 2018) insists that the kingdom has always paid for armaments from the US
Mohammed bin Salman Crown prince downplays Trump's statement on Saudi military
Admiral James Foggo heads US Naval Forces Europe and other key commands
United States US admiral warns of Russia's submarine capabilities
X
Advertisement