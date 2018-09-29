Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Opposition candidate confirmed Maldives president-elect

Maldives Opposition candidate confirmed president-elect

The shock winner of the Maldives' leadership vote was declared president-elect on Saturday, with election authorities saying they received death threats to delay the final announcement of strongman Abdulla Yameen's decisive loss.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Common opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih won last week's election with 58.4 percent of the ballot, or 134,705 votes play

Common opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih won last week's election with 58.4 percent of the ballot, or 134,705 votes

(AFP/File)

The shock winner of the Maldives' leadership vote was declared president-elect on Saturday, with election authorities saying they received death threats to delay the final announcement of strongman Abdulla Yameen's decisive loss.

Common opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih won last week's election with 58.4 percent of the ballot, or 134,705 votes, election commission chief Ahmed Shareef confirmed.

The commission had released what it called "interim results" on Monday, but the official outcome of the September 23 polls was pushed back to allow legal challenges over the vote's conduct.

"There were accusations... against all five members of the commission, and we received death threats via phone calls, Shareef said. "But we didn't consider the threats at all because the security forces are providing all five members with security."

Constitutionally the commission had till Sunday to announce the final result. He said there were "minor disparities" involving just one ballot paper out of 233,889 votes cast.

Outgoing president Yameen, who jailed or exiled most of his rivals during his turbulent five-year term, took just 96,502 votes or 41.6 percent, Shareef said.

Scores of Yameen's supporters had lodged complaints saying that they and other voters had not been allowed to cast their ballot. Some had also accused the commission of taking bribes.

Shareef said the commission would file defamation suits against their accusers.

An investigation was underway into the hacking of the commission's Twitter account two days before the vote, he added.

Nearly 90 percent of the electorate of 262,135 turned out to vote, according to the official results.

Private election monitors had warned that the electoral process was heavily weighted in favour of the incumbent, but the final results showed huge support for the opposition.

Solih was backed by four opposition parties, three of which had supported Yameen in a controversial 2013 run-off that saw the country's first democratically elected leader Mohamed Nasheed lose narrowly.

Solih is set to be sworn in on November 17 when Yameen's term comes to an end.

There had been intense speculation that Yameen could try to hold on to power despite losing to the 54-year-old political lightweight.

Yameen's hardline rule dented the Maldives' image as a honeymoon paradise and caused alarm to be raised abroad.

Suspecting a plot to impeach him, Yameen in February declared a state of emergency and arrested top judges as well as political opponents.

Shortly after his surprise defeat last week, Yameen freed five political prisoners. But scores of others -- including his estranged half brother Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, a former president -- remain incarcerated.

Despite the election upset, Yameen managed to retain leadership of his party at its first congress after the vote on Friday night.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Massoel Swiss ship company in contact with abductors of 12 foreigners in...bullet
2 In Afghan Woman in 'mullah' sex tapes arrestedbullet
3 In Guatemala Maya women's rights activist murderedbullet

Related Articles

Maldives Election Opposition seeks foreign help for transition
World Maldives opposition declares election victory
In Maldives Police raid opposition HQ ahead of vote
APO How Djibouti like Zambia is about to loose its port to China
Chagos Find out about the last British colony in Africa
Politics The sad similarity between Sri Lanka, Zambia and now Djibouti that best exemplifies China's 'debt trap' diplomacy
The Sunken Place Go underneath with the world’s first underwater art installation in Maldives
Lifestyle A Maldives luxury resort that costs up to $3,800 a night has opened an underwater sculpture museum and the photos are otherworldly
Finance I spent 3 years writing about yachts, and owning one takes way more money than you think

World

Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, Mexico's top negotiator for "NAFTA 2.0," insists that even if no 11th-hour US-Canadian deal is reached, a three-way deal would still be possible at some point in the future
Mexico Country says US, Canada could reach new NAFTA deal in 48 hours
Iraqis walk past Kurdish flags in central Kirkuk on September 24, 2017, on the eve of an independence referendum for the autonomous region of Kurdistan
Iraqi Kurdistan struggles to rebuild tattered economy
As well as protesters, wellwishers took to the streets of Cologne holding a huge portait of the Turkish president as he arrived to open one of Europe's largest mosques
Erdogan German city braces for protests as Turkish President opens mega mosque
Libyan militiamen loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA), Libya's internationally recognised government, celebrate their advances on the field in the south of the Libyan capital Tripoli on September 25, 2018
In Libya Unity govt under pressure on security, economic reforms
X
Advertisement