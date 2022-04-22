RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

OPEC daily basket price now $108.81 per barrel

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) price for basket of 13 crude oil samples stood at $108.81 per barrel as at Thursday, April 21.

This is compared with $107.97 per barrel of the previous Wednesday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abuja as released by OPEC on Friday.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon) and Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran).

Others were Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

