Olympian kicked out for distracting athletes with skimpy clothing after elimination

Dorcas Agambila

Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso faced controversy during the Paris Olympics, leading to her being asked to leave the Olympic Village.

Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso
Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso

The 20-year-old Alonso was reportedly expelled for creating an inappropriate environment, which included a trip to Disneyland Paris that displeased Paraguayan Olympic officials, and for wearing skimpy outfits instead of team clothing.

Alonso documented her visit to Disneyland Paris with photos on Instagram after failing to advance from her heat in the women’s 100m butterfly semifinals on July 27.

The photos, posted on July 29, showed her in Mickey Mouse ears and toasting with champagne flutes. The drinking age in France is 18.

Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso
Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso Pulse Ghana
Reports suggested Alonso chose a tourist destination over supporting her teammates, upsetting the country’s Olympic leadership.

“Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay,” said Larissa Schaerer, head of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee, in a statement published by 'The Sun'. “We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes’ Village.”

After being asked to leave, Alonso checked into a hotel in Paris and visited high-end stores and restaurants. She announced her retirement from the sport on social media following the race.

Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso
Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso Pulse Ghana

Alonso appeared back in the U.S. on Monday, posting a photo of an American flag on her Instagram Story with the caption “Pony up,” alongside a peace sign emoji and a statue of horses.

The Olympic Village, spanning Saint-Denis, Saint-Ouen, and L’Île-Saint-Denis, accommodates 14,250 athletes and has strict social media guidelines.

Athletes must respect the village’s privacy and are forbidden from taking photos or recording in restricted areas.

Parguayan swimmer Luana Alonso
Parguayan swimmer Luana Alonso Parguayan swimmer Luana Alonso Pulse Ghana

Team USA’s Olympic Village Director, Daniel Smith, explained that while athletes can leave the village to visit friends and family, they must adhere to specific guidelines to ensure respect and focus.

In March, Laurent Michaud, director of the 2024 Paris Village, confirmed there would be no alcohol in the village but noted athletes could enjoy champagne elsewhere in Paris.

Parguayan swimmer Luana Alonso
Parguayan swimmer Luana Alonso Parguayan swimmer Luana Alonso Pulse Ghana
