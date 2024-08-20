ADVERTISEMENT
Obama endorses Harris as Democratic candidate with renowned rhetorical powers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obama used his well-known rhetorical powers to deliver a thundering endorsement of the Democratic presidential nominee, Harris.

Kamala Harris and Barack Obama [Daily Nigerian]
Obama addresses the party faithful on Tuesday evening. He is expected to pay tribute to outgoing President Joe Biden, who served as Obama’s vice president for eight years.

He used his well-known rhetorical powers to deliver a thundering endorsement of the Democratic presidential nominee, Harris. Obama, who got his political start in Chicago, has kept a low profile since leaving office in January 2017.

But he remained a broadly popular public figure and one of the most powerful voices on the political left. Obama was first elected in 2008 and was the first black president in U.S. history.

Harris is the first female, first black and first Asian American U.S. vice president, she would be another White House trailblaser should she defeat Republican Donald Trump in November. No woman has ever been president.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is also set to deliver remarks on Tuesday night, as is Harris’ husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff. Harris has wiped out Trump’s lead in national polls since Biden abandoned his campaign and endorsed Harris to succeed him a month ago.

Crucially, she has closed the gap or overtaken Trump in the key battleground states that will determine the outcome of the election. By the time the four-day convention would end next week, there would be just over 70 days to go until the election.

As the contest enters its last phases, the party hoped the bash would propel Harris into the autumn. She is due to take to the convention stage for a speech on Thursday night. write a news headline

