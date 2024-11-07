ADVERTISEMENT
'Not the outcome we hoped for' - Obama says, congratulating Trump on his victory

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obama added that progress requires them to extend good faith and grace even to people with whom they deeply disagree.

Former President Barack Obama
“This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues,” Obama said in a joint statement with wife Michelle.

“But living in a democracy is about recognising that our point of view won’t always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power.”

The United States has been “through a lot” over recent years, “from a historic pandemic and price hikes resulting from the pandemic to rapid change and the feeling a lot of folks have that, no matter how hard they work, treading water is the best they can do,” the former Democratic president wrote.

“Those conditions have created headwinds for democratic incumbents around the world, and last night showed that America is not immune,” Obama said.

“But progress requires us to extend good faith and grace even to people with whom we deeply disagree.

“That’s how we’ve come this far, and it’s how we’ll keep building a country that is more fair and more just, more equal and more free.”

In the final stretch of campaigning, Obama endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, asserting that she would stand up for the people. Mocking his Republican successor Trump, Obama highlighted his privileged background and financial failures.

