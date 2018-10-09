Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

North Korea wants Pope to visit, South to tell Vatican

Kim Jong Un North Korean leader wants Pope to visit, South to tell Vatican

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will have an audience with the Pope during a visit to the Vatican from October 17 to 18.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
North Korea's KIm has told the South that the Pope is welcome to visit play

North Korea's KIm has told the South that the Pope is welcome to visit

(AFP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited Pope Francis to visit, saying he would be "ardently welcomed", South Korea's presidency said Tuesday, adding it would pass on Pyongyang's message to the Vatican.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will have an audience with the Pope during a visit to the Vatican from October 17 to 18.

"During the meeting with Pope Francis, he (Moon) will relay the message from chairman Kim Jong Un that he would ardently welcome the pope if he visits Pyongyang," Moon's spokesman, Kim Eui-kyeom, told reporters.

Moon is embarking on a nine day tour of Europe from October 13 to 21 that will include stops in France, Italy and Denmark on top of the Vatican.

The doveish Moon has pushed rapprochement with Kim, meeting him three times in the last year.

During the most recent face to face -- a visit to Pyongyang last month -- Moon was accompanied by South Korean Archbishop Hyginus Kim Hee-joong.

During a conversation with the visiting archbishop, Kim urged him to let the Vatican know his intention to build peace, according to Moon's spokesman.

The young leader of the isolated, impoverished but nuclear-armed North has taken a series of reconciliatory gestures since early this year, including a land summit with US President Donald Trump in June.

During last month's summit, Kim also reaffirmed efforts to ease military tension on the flashpoint peninsula but remained vague on measures on how to dismantle his widely-feared atomic arsenal.

Religious freedom is enshrined in the North's constitution, but all religious activity is subject to extremely tight restrictions and completely banned outside of state-sanctioned institutions.

In the early 20th century before the division of the peninsula, Pyongyang was a regional missionary hub with scores of churches and a thriving Christian community that earned it the title of "Jerusalem of the East".

But Kim Il Sung, the North's late founding leader and the current ruler's grandfather, viewed Christianity as a threat to his authoritarian rule and eradicated it through executions and labour camps.

The North's regime since then has allowed Catholic organisations to run aid projects in the impoverished country, but direct relations with the Vatican are non-existent.

When Pope Francis visited South Korea in 2014, he held a special mass in Seoul dedicated to reunification of the two Koreas.

A 2014 survey by Korea Gallup showed 22 percent of South Koreans identify themselves as Buddhist, while nearly 30 percent are Christian.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Japan Military officer killed during US-Philippine drillbullet
2 In Indonesia Children born aboard floating hospital in quake aftermathbullet
3 Syrian Conflict Heavy arms go, but Syria rebels alert on dusty frontlinebullet

Related Articles

Pompeo China tells Secretary of State US must stop 'misguided actions'
Denuclearisation Pompeo says Kim 'ready' to invite inspectors to nuclear site
Kim Jong Un North Korea leader expected to meet 'soon' with leaders of China, Russia: Seoul
In Iran Parliament passes counter-terror finance bill
Kim Jong Un Pompeo agree to 2nd US-North Korea summit 'at earliest date'
In Russia 'House arrest' drama and others test boundaries
Mike Pompeo US Secretary heads to Pyongyang, seeking progress on Trump-Kim summit
Mike Pompeo US Secretary eyes progress over Trump-Kim summit on Asia trip
Pompeo US Secretary of State heads back to North Korea with historic deal in play
Nobel Peace Prize Global leaders, or grassroots campaigners? Award wide open

World

A Dutch intelligence briefing said the four Russian suspects carried diplomatic passports
Cyber Attack Dutch expulsion of alleged Russian spies a 'misunderstanding': Moscow
Abubakar is credited with having a network of support that could stand his challenge in good stead
2019 General Elections Atiku Abubakar: Nigeria's perennial presidential hopeful
Protestors gathered outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, demanding to know what happened to missing journalist and Riyadh critic Jamal Khashoggi
Jamal Khashoggi Turkey 'asks to search' Saudi consulate over missing journalist
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a bill that will gradually increase the state retirement age to 60 for women and 65 for men, in reforms that sparked public protests
Approval Rating Russian trust in Putin plunges to 39 percent
X
Advertisement