Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Nobel's Mukwege hears news in surgery as wild cheers erupt

Denis Mukwege Nobel Peace Prize winner hears news in surgery as wild cheers erupt

In an interview with the Nobel Foundation, he said he was just finishing his second operation of the day.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Congolese gynaecologist Denis Mukege said he was just finishing his second operation of the day when he learnt he had won the Nobel Peace Prize play

Congolese gynaecologist Denis Mukege said he was just finishing his second operation of the day when he learnt he had won the Nobel Peace Prize

(AFP/File)

Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege was operating on Friday when he learned he had won the Nobel Peace Prize, as crowds at his Panzi hospital erupted into ecstatic celebrations.

In a video posted on the Facebook page of the hospital he founded in eastern DR Congo in 1999, co-workers and admirers can be seen swarming around the 63-year-old doctor after he emerged from the operating theatre, cheering, ululating wildly and hugging him as he slowly made his way past them.

"I was in the operating room so when they started to make noise around (it) I wasn't really thinking about what was going on and suddenly some people came in and told me the news," Mukwege told Norwegian daily VG.

In an interview with the Nobel Foundation, he said he was just finishing his second operation of the day.

"It was so touching when I was operating and I heard people start to cry and it was so, so, so touching."

Mukwege is nicknamed "Doctor Miracle" for his surgical skill and dedication in helping women overcome the injuries and trauma of sexual abuse and rape.

"I can see in the face of many women how they are happy to be recognised and this is really so touching," he told the foundation.

Mukwege shared the Nobel with Yazidi campaigner Nadia Murad for their "for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict," Nobel committee chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen said in unveiling the winners in Oslo.

The prize was the first Nobel ever awarded to a Congolese, sparking joy and pride in the biggest country in sub-Saharan Africa, plagued by more than two decades of bloodshed and brutality involving militias, rebel groups and government forces.

"I can say it: I am proud to be Congolese," tweeted opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Malta Aquarius migrants land after standoffbullet
2 In United States ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensionsbullet
3 In Russia NASA skeptical on sabotage theory after mystery ISS leakbullet

Related Articles

Denis Mukwege, Nadia Murad Nobel Peace Prize honours champions of fight against sexual violence
Peace Prize Nadia Murad: from jihadist slave to Nobel laureate
Nobel Peace Prize Mukwege: Brave healer of DR Congo's most horrific wounds
Nobel Peace Prize Global leaders, or grassroots campaigners? Award wide open
In DR Congo Rapes, ethnic attacks rising in lawless east
Nobel Peace Prize Anti-nuclear campaign ICAN wins award
Nobel Peace Prize Anti-nuclear efforts lead crowded prize field
North Korea Will anti-nuclear campaigners win Nobel Peace Prize?
Nobel Prize 2017 season opens with medicine prize
'The Man Who Mends Women' Congo bans movie on doctor who saves rape victims

World

Congolese gynecologist Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad, an advocate for the Yazidi community in Iraq and a survivor of sexual enslavement by Islamic State jihadists, "defended our shared values"
Antonio Guterres UN chief says Nobel Peace Prize winners 'defended our values'
Yazidi pilgrims gather at their holiest shrinein Lalish in northern Iraq for the start of a seven-day celebration coinciding with that one of their, Nadia Murad, had won the Nobel Peace Prize on October 5, 2018
In Iraq Yazidis celebrate Murad's Nobel prize as they mark top ritual
A worker checking the printing of circuit boards at a factory in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province
Trump US President report bemoans Pentagon reliance on Chinese parts
British Police Community Support Officers stand outside the home of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, who was poisoned in March 2018
In Russia Military intelligence's embarrassing blunders
X
Advertisement