ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mohammadi is one of the best-known human rights activists in Iran and has been imprisoned several times.

Narges Mohammadi [The Independent]
Narges Mohammadi [The Independent]

Recommended articles

She was awarded the prestigious prize "for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all," committee chair Berit Reiss-Andersen said at the prize announcement in Oslo.

Mohammadi is one of the best-known human rights activists in Iran and has been imprisoned several times. Currently, the 51-year-old is serving a long sentence in the notorious Evin prison in Tehran.

In late 2022, during the nationwide uprising against Iran's power apparatus, Mohammadi brought to light a report that revealed alleged torture of dozens of women in the maximum security prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This prize is first and foremost a recognition of the very important work of a whole movement in Iran with its undisputed leader Narges Mohammadi," Reiss-Andersen said at a news conference following the announcement.

Asked by reporters about the potential impact of the prize on its winner, Reiss-Andersen said, "The impact of the prize is not for the Nobel Committee to decide upon.

"We hope that it is an encouragement to continue the work in whichever form this movement finds to be fitting."

Asked whether Mohammadi would be allowed to leave the Evin prison to accept the award when it is formally presented in December, Reiss-Andersen said she hoped this would be the case.

"If the Iranian authorities make the right decision, they will release her so she can be present to receive this honour, which is what we primarily hope for."

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 259 personalities and 92 organisations were in the running for the Nobel Peace Prize this year. The total number of 351 candidates was the second highest ever. The nominees are traditionally kept secret.

The Nobel Peace Prize is considered the world’s most important political prize. Since it was first awarded in 1901, more than 140 individuals and organisations have now received it.

Last year, the imprisoned Belarusian human rights lawyer, Ales Bjaljazki, and the human rights organisations Memorial from Russia and the Center for Civil Liberties from Ukraine were awarded the prize.

Swedish dynamite inventor and prize donor Alfred Nobel (1833-1896) stated in his will his desire to create the prize. The Peace Prize is the only one that is not awarded in the Swedish capital Stockholm, but in the Norwegian capital Oslo.

Prize winners in the categories of medicine, physics, chemistry and literature were announced earlier this week in Stockholm. The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences will be announced on Monday to conclude this year's prize announcements.

ADVERTISEMENT

All awards this year are endowed with 11 million Swedish kronor (nearly $1 million) per category, 1 million kronor more than in previous years. They are traditionally presented on December 10, the anniversary of Nobel's death.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun Customs intercepts illicit goods worth ₦241m in 2 weeks

Ogun Customs intercepts illicit goods worth ₦241m in 2 weeks

Tinubu’s lawyer explains why President’s transcript indicates female

Tinubu’s lawyer explains why President’s transcript indicates female

Karu LG to rebuild Mararaba market, to generate revenue, attract investors

Karu LG to rebuild Mararaba market, to generate revenue, attract investors

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

HIV patients cry as Ghana faces shortage of anti-retroviral drugs

HIV patients cry as Ghana faces shortage of anti-retroviral drugs

Mc Oluomo: Why Peter Obi lost election - Odumodublvck

Mc Oluomo: Why Peter Obi lost election - Odumodublvck

FG plans to reduce poverty rate to 0.6% ,unemployment rate to 6.3%

FG plans to reduce poverty rate to 0.6% ,unemployment rate to 6.3%

Preventing road traffic crashes is a shared responsibility - Corps Marshal

Preventing road traffic crashes is a shared responsibility - Corps Marshal

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man is a man, woman is a woman; people can’t be any sex they want to be – UK Prime Minister

Man is a man, woman is a woman; people can’t be any sex they want to be – UK Prime Minister

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy presiding over the chamber on May 11, 2023 [Drew Angerer/Getty Images]

US Republican House Speaker McCarthy ousted in historic party rebellion

Flood-in-india (Credit: Punch Newspapers)

14 dies, 100 missing, 14 bridges collapses due to flash flood in India

France begins withdrawal of troops from Niger after coup debacle. [BNN]

France begins withdrawal of troops from Niger after coup debacle