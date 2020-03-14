The decision not to test the U.S. president is based on a letter from the president’s doctor

The White House released an official letter from the president’s doctor, Sean Conley, which states that Trump’s interactions were categorised as “LOW risk for transmission”.

“The President’s exposure to the first individual was extremely limited (photograph, handshake), and though he spent more time in closer proximity to the second case, all interactions occurred before any symptom onset,” the doctor’s letter states.

The letter adds that there is “no indication for self quarantine at this time,” and that “given the President himself remains without symptoms, testing for COVID-19 is not currently indicated.”