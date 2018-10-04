Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

'No James Bond': Dutch hotel says Russians went quietly

In Netherlands 'No James Bond': Dutch hotel says Russians went quietly

Four alleged Russian spies were arrested by Dutch agents as they walked out of a hotel lift in The Hague without force and with "no James Bond involved", the manager said Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dutch security forces said they had seized the men as they tried to carry out a cyber attack on the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons play

Dutch security forces said they had seized the men as they tried to carry out a cyber attack on the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

(ANP/AFP/File)

Four alleged Russian spies were arrested by Dutch agents as they walked out of a hotel lift in The Hague without force and with "no James Bond involved", the manager said Thursday.

Dutch security forces said they had seized the men on April 13 as they tried to carry out a cyber attack on the world chemical weapons watchdog using electronic gear in a car parked at the Marriott Hotel next door.

But there were "no guns, no handcuffs or force," as police arrived at the hotel in the city's upmarket Statenkwartier district in broad daylight, said Vincent Pahlplatz, general manager at the Marriott.

"The police went to the front desk and said we would like to talk to a few of your guests," Pahlplatz told AFP.

"At that very same time, the four men came out of the elevator into the lobby, coincidentally."

There was no showdown.

"The police officers simply told the men: 'Will you please follow me' -- and they did!," said Pahlplatz, who was in the lobby at the time with the Dutch security agents.

"They followed the police outside and never returned. Some people were checking in and they didn't even notice what was going on."

The hotel is next door to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), and is across the road from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's official Catshuis residence.

Police then came with an official warrant to search the room where the Russians were staying "and we gave them access," the manager said.

"Of course, we had a million questions, but police said because of their investigation they could not share them -- until today."

"It sounds like James Bond but there was no James Bond involved," said Pahlplatz.

"No Aston Martins, no revolving number plates, nobody sky diving from the rooftop. It's a very dull James Bond story," he laughed.

Dutch officials said on Thursday that the men had been trying to hack into the OPCW's computer system. They were expelled immediately after their arrest.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Malta Aquarius migrants land after standoffbullet
2 In Russia NASA skeptical on sabotage theory after mystery ISS leakbullet
3 Ebola Attack on ICRC Ebola ambulance in Congo wounds 3 volunteersbullet

Related Articles

In Russia Chemical weapons watchdog says target of growing cyber activities
Mike Pence Vice President paints China as enemy in US election
Politics DOJ announces hacking charges against 7 Russian intelligence officers linked to the Olympic doping scandal and the Skripal poisoning
Politics 4 Russian spies got caught in an audacious revenge hack aimed at chemical weapons inspectors, Dutch intelligence says
Netherlands Dutch thwart Russian cyber attack on chemical weapons watchdog: intel agency
Football Messi, Barcelona outgun Spurs as Neymar bags hat-trick
Santorini How to plan a trip to this Greek Island
Strategy Unions are accusing IKEA of cracking down on Massachusetts workers in a series of 'captive-audience' meetings featuring fear-mongering PowerPoints
APO Gambia ratifies the United Nations Convention on Transparency in Treaty-based Investor-State Arbitration

World

In space, US-Russia cooperation has been tight. On Earth, not so much
In United States ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensions
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, pictured September 2018, said that the changes to the original Posted Workesr Directive (approved by the European Parliament in May 2018) are "contrary to the prohibition of discrimination"
European Union Hungary, Poland plan to overturn EU's cheap labour rules
Historically Catholic Ireland voted overwhelmingly to ditch its strict abortion laws in a May 2018 referendum
Louise O'Reilly Irish MPs hold first abortion bill debate
The court ordered the accused man to pay 2,000 euros in damages to Marie Laguerre
In France Man in street slap video gets jail sentence
X
Advertisement