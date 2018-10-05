Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

No Brexit camp deploy 5,000 dogs for 'Wooferendum' march

In United Kingdom No Brexit camp deploy 5,000 dogs for 'Wooferendum' march

The dog parade is taking place two weeks before a larger rally -- attended mostly by humans -- planned for October 20 to demand a "People's Vote" that would allow Britons to change their minds.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anti-Brexit campaigners will march on parliament on Sunday accompanied by up to 5,000 dogs to hound Prime Minister Theresa May into holding a second referendum on EU membership play

Anti-Brexit campaigners will march on parliament on Sunday accompanied by up to 5,000 dogs to hound Prime Minister Theresa May into holding a second referendum on EU membership

(AFP/File)

Anti-Brexit campaigners are planning to march on parliament on Sunday accompanied by up to 5,000 dogs to hound Prime Minister Theresa May into holding a second referendum on EU membership.

The "Wooferendum" movement will see politicians, actors and activists walk through central London with their pets.

"It might seem barking mad -- but it's not as mad as Brexit," Daniel Elkan, who is organising the event, said in a statement on Thursday.

The dog parade is taking place two weeks before a larger rally -- attended mostly by humans -- planned for October 20 to demand a "People's Vote" that would allow Britons to change their minds.

May has ruled out a second vote, saying it would betray the result of the 2016 referendum and destroy trust in politicians.

But some members of her Conservative Party are calling for one and the main opposition Labour Party has not ruled it out.

Dominic Dyer, an animal welfare campaigner, said leaving the EU could be "bad for our pets" after the government warned a no-deal Brexit could mean dog owners requiring extra paperwork and veterinary certificates to travel to the EU with their animals.

"From a shortage of skilled vets and vet nurses, to rising costs for animal health and pet food products and even the end of the EU pet passport scheme, Brexit will be disastrous for the nation's dogs and cats and other companion animals," Dyer said.

Labour MP Owen Smith said in the statement: "We look forward to a great turnout of dogs and people. It's about to unleash a bit of common sense to end this Brexit madness".

Labour former spin doctor Alastair Campbell has said will be attending with his Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy.

"We have to do everything we can to show the politicians that the country is not uniting around Brexit," he said.

The march route will include Trafalgar Square and the Whitehall government district before the canine protesters arrive at Parliament Square.

Organisers said they would also be handing in a petition to Downing Street "signed by dogs and owners".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Malta Aquarius migrants land after standoffbullet
2 In United States ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensionsbullet
3 In Russia NASA skeptical on sabotage theory after mystery ISS leakbullet

Related Articles

Brexit EU's Tusk tells May to 'get down to business'
In Britain Campaigners hit the streets in bid to reverse Brexit
European Union EU invites May to crunch Brexit dinner on summit eve
In United Kingdom May seeks to rally party as Brexit pressures mount
Jeremy Hunt Britain's top diplomat under fire over EU-USSR comparison
Democratic Unionist Party N.Ireland's DUP rejects Brexit border compromise
Brexit Party members join EU in rejecting May's plan
Theresa May With Brexit clock ticking, Britain's PM gathers fractious party
European Union Money launderers are taking EU to the cleaners, experts say
Michel Barnier EU's Brexit chief puts Commission ambition on hold

World

Congolese gynaecologist Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad were awarded the Nobel peace prize for their work to end the use of violence as a 'weapon of war'
Denis Mukwege, Nadia Murad Nobel Peace Prize honours champions of fight against sexual violence
In June, Congolese gynaecologist Denis Mukwege visited Iraq's Yazidis community which had thousands of its women and girls kidnapped as sex slaves by IS militants in 2014
Nobel Peace Prize Mukwege: Brave healer of DR Congo's most horrific wounds
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to tie up arms deals worth billions of dollars with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Putin Hugs as President clinches India defence deal
The FT's Asia news editor earned the ire of Hong Kong authorities after hosting a speech by Andy Chan, the leader of a tiny pro-independence political party, at the city's Foreign Correspondents' Club
Victor Mallet Hong Kong denies FT journalist visa after independence talk
X
Advertisement