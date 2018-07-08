Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Nicaragua's Ortega rules out early elections

Daniel Ortega Nicaragua's president rules out early elections

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega on Saturday ruled out early elections as demanded by opposition protesters in the country where more than 220 have died in unrest since April.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (R), accompanied by his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, speaks to supporters play

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (R), accompanied by his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, speaks to supporters

(AFP)

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega on Saturday ruled out early elections as demanded by opposition protesters in the country where more than 220 have died in unrest since April.

"Here the rules are set by the Constitution of the Republic, through the people. You don't just change them overnight because a group of coup plotters got the idea to do so," Ortega said at a rally of his supporters.

Roman Catholic bishops are working to mediate dialogue between the government and opposition in a bid to end the protests and government repression that have wracked the country since April 18.

Ortega, 72, had previously remained silent on a proposal by the influential Catholic hierarchy to bring forward elections scheduled for 2021 to March of next year.

The mediation committee said on Thursday they would convene a new round of talks on Monday at 10:00 am.

The protesters demand the resignation of Ortega, a former leftist guerrilla who came to power with the popular uprising that defeated dictator Anastasio Somoza in 1979, and retook the presidency in 2007 after a vote.

Activists accuse him -- together with his wife Vice President Rosario Murillo -- of establishing a dictatorship characterised by nepotism and brutal repression.

"We shall see if the people will give their vote to the coup plotters who in these past weeks have carried out so much violence," Ortega said, stressing that: "There will be a time for elections. Everything has its time."

Struggling peace talks

Thousands of Ortega supporters attended the rally in Managua where he spoke on Saturday.

"Down with the coup plotters!", "Not one step backward!", "Stay, my commander stays!", "We want peace," they shouted, waving flags of the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front.

The march set out from the Plaza de las Victorias toward the Hugo Chavez Rotunda, where a colorful metallic structure of the bust of the deceased Venezuelan socialist leader is surrounded by gigantic metal life-sized trees installed by Ortega's wife.

"I'm supporting Comandante Ortega, the only one who has watched over the poor against the right-wing coup, which is lying... the hooded are theirs, the ones who are assaulting people," Guillermo Ramirez, a 43-year-old mason, told AFP.

The US has cranked up its pressure on Ortega to make progress in the struggling peace negotiations.

Washington's Treasury on Thursday put National Police Commissioner Francisco Javier Diaz Madriz and Fidel Antonio Moreno Briones, secretary of the Managua mayor's office, on its financial blacklist, citing their roles in killings and beatings of anti-government protesters.

Also sanctioned was Jose Francisco Lopez Centeno, an oil executive the US Treasury alleged had siphoned off millions of dollars from two government-linked companies for his own benefit and that of Nicaragua's leaders.

On Thursday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein urged the government to take measures to prevent the bloodshed.

"The violence and repression seen in Nicaragua since demonstrations began in April are products of the systematic erosion of human rights over the years, and highlight the overall fragility of institutions and the rule of law," Zeid said.

"I call on the government to cease state violence and to dismantle the pro-government armed elements that have been increasingly responsible for repression and attacks."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet
2 Thailand Thai cave rescue: Timelinebullet
3 Airbnb From cash-strapped roommates to airline billionairesbullet

Related Articles

Nicaragua US orders non-emergency personnel to leave crisis-hit country
In Nicaragua Ortega's brother joins calls for early elections
In Nicaragua Army's role under the spotlight
In Nicaragua Rights groups sound alarm over rising death toll
Daniel Ortega Opponents await president's next move after Nicaraguan bishops plea
In Nicaragua Death toll from protests rises to 212: rights body
In Nicaragua Town defies government siege to bury dead
In Nicaragua Country dialogue to end crisis falls apart
Nicaragua Crisis talks: Country agrees to allow probe of deadly unrest

World

Map of Tunisia locating the Ain Sultan area of Jenduba border province
In Tunisia 'Terrorist attack' kills 6 security forces
Tension has been building in Kashmir and three civilians, including a teenage girl, were killed in clashes Saturday with Indian forces
In India Kashmir in lockdown amid anniversary tensions
Mesut Ozil's father said he believed his son had agreed to have a photograph taken with the Turkish president only out of "politeness" and that it was never meant to be a political statement
World Cup 2018 'Scapegoat' Ozil should quit German team: father
Protesters have torched dozens of vehicles in Nantes, western France, since riots broke out over the killing of a black youth by a police officer on July 3
In France Riots ease as family of police shooting victim plans lawsuit