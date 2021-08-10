RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment allegations

Authors:

Jude Egbas

During his resignation speech, the governor continued to deny that he intentionally sexually harassed women.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned after an investigation concluded that he sexually harassed multiple women.

Recommended articles

At least 11 women had come out to testify against the governor, who had repeatedly rejected calls from across the aisle to throw in the towel.

The governor has however now announced that he is stepping aside.

"The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing. And therefore that's what I will do," he says.

Cuomo adds that: "I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been too familiar with people. My sense of humour can be insensitive and off-putting.

"I do hug and kiss people casually--women and men. I have done it all my life. It's who I have been since I can remember. In my mind, I have never crossed the line with anyone. But, I didn't realise the extent to which the line has been re-drawn.

"There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn't fully appreciate. And I should have, no excuses."

Cuomo's resignation takes effect in 14 days, to allow for a seamless transition.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment allegations

Dino Melaye mocks reports of N12.7 billion fraud deal with Hushpuppi

Nigeria recalls Ambassador to Indonesia after officials assaulted diplomat

Kaduna Electric launches mobile app

NDLEA arrests 43 suspects, seizes 137.55kg drugs

Gov Masari seeks review of 2021 budget to accommodate N6.25b for ranching

NNPC redeploys staff, names new spokesperson

Foreign Minister summons Indonesian Envoy over assault on Nigerian diplomat

Lagos records 42 COVID-19 related deaths in 8 days