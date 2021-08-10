At least 11 women had come out to testify against the governor, who had repeatedly rejected calls from across the aisle to throw in the towel.

The governor has however now announced that he is stepping aside.

"The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing. And therefore that's what I will do," he says.

Cuomo adds that: "I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been too familiar with people. My sense of humour can be insensitive and off-putting.

"I do hug and kiss people casually--women and men. I have done it all my life. It's who I have been since I can remember. In my mind, I have never crossed the line with anyone. But, I didn't realise the extent to which the line has been re-drawn.

"There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn't fully appreciate. And I should have, no excuses."