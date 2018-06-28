Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

New Madagascar PM vows 'free' elections

Christian Ntsay New Madagascar PM vows 'free' elections

Madagascar's new Prime Minister Christian Ntsay vowed Thursday that elections would be "transparent" and "free" after the Constitutional Court had ordered the formation of a "consensus" government to stage the polls by year's end.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hundreds of protesters march through the streets of Antananarivo earlier this month to demonstrate against the new government which is supposed to organise elections by the end of this year play

Hundreds of protesters march through the streets of Antananarivo earlier this month to demonstrate against the new government which is supposed to organise elections by the end of this year

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Madagascar's new Prime Minister Christian Ntsay vowed Thursday that elections would be "transparent" and "free" after the Constitutional Court had ordered the formation of a "consensus" government to stage the polls by year's end.

The Indian Ocean island nation had been in the grip of a growing crisis over proposed electoral reforms that triggered mass protests and led the court to order a care-taker government to organise a fresh ballot.

"A transparent and free election is our main priority," said Ntsay in parliament which has just resumed normal business after several months of instability.

He added that the government would not stop "anyone from (contesting) the election" and would soon publish the law formally mandating the polls.

The original draft of the electoral laws prompted widespread protests with opposition supporters accusing President Heri Rajaonarimampianina of seeking to favour his party. Those demonstrations evolved into calls for the president to resign.

To avert the breakdown of Madagascar's political system, the Constitutional Court last month ordered the appointment of a government representative of all parties and capable of organising polls by the end of the year.

The court also ruled that the polls should be held during the island's dry season which is between now and October -- but no specific date was given.

President Rajaonarimampianina has yet to say whether he will seek re-election in the polls which will be contested by two of his predecessors and arch-rivals Marc Ravalomanana and Andry Rajoelina.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Mali 32 Fula civilians killed in attack: local groupbullet
2 In Zimbabwe Two dead from presidential rally blastbullet
3 Putin-Trump Summit US, Russia agree to meet in third countrybullet

Related Articles

Illegal Migrants The routes to Europe
In Syria French firm Lafarge charged with complicity in crimes against humanity
Putin-Trump Summit set for July 16 in Helsinki: Kremlin, White House
Bangladeshi Top Islamist extremist killed
In Indonesia One killed, two police missing in fresh Papua violence
In South Korea Court offers conscientious objectors route away from army
In Thailand Foreign divers, soldiers join rescue for Thai children trapped in cave
Kim Jong Nam North Korea's leader murder not a prank
Yury Dmitriyev Russian Gulag historian detained again after acquittal on child porn charges

World

Abandoned: People fled their homes in Nghar after the village was attacked by Fulani herdsmen
In Nigeria Villagers bury their dead after attacks, then flee
This file combination shows the leaders in the Gulf diplomatic battle: (L to R) Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Saudi King Salman, United Arab Emirates Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed and Bahrain's King Hamad
Abu Dhabi Qatar 'must stop support for terror', top UN court told
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, seen here at last month's Royal Ascot horse racing meet, at age 92 is the world's longest serving head of state
Elizabeth II 'Under the weather' Queen skips engagement in London
Several senior members of Chile's Catholic Church are accused by victims of ignoring and covering up child abuse by paedophile priest Fernando Karadima
Francis Pope accepts resignation of two more Chilean bishops after sex scandal