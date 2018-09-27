Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Netanyahu says declines UNESCO invitation

Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM says declines UNESCO invitation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had turned down an invitation on Wednesday to a UNESCO conference on anti-Semitism during a visit to New York, over its "egregious bias" against his country.

  • Published:
Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel withdrew from the United Nationsl Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2017, accusing it of adopting anti-Israeli policies play

Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel withdrew from the United Nationsl Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2017, accusing it of adopting anti-Israeli policies

(AFP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had turned down an invitation on Wednesday to a UNESCO conference on anti-Semitism during a visit to New York, over its "egregious bias" against his country.

The Jewish state withdrew from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2017, accusing it of adopting anti-Israeli policies, following the lead of the United States.

"While I commend all efforts to combat anti-Semitism, I have decided not to participate in this week's UNESCO conference on anti-Semitism due to the organisation's persistent and egregious bias against Israel," Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office.

He said UNESCO "must do more than host a conference on anti-Semitism. It must stop practising anti-Semitism."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Post-Conflict Mozambique War-weary Mozambicans yearn to leave Malawi havenbullet
2 In Guatemala Maya women's rights activist murderedbullet
3 Bill Cosby US TV icon sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prisonbullet

Related Articles

Donald Trump US President pledges new Middle East peace plan within months
Politics Trump is meeting with Netanyahu after a tense summer in Israel when his party championed a law many call 'outright racism.' I was there when it passed — here's what it was like.
In Moscow Israel air force chief for plane downing meeting
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM hits out at Iran after Syria friendly fire incident
In New York Abbas to hold Middle East meeting
Emmanuel Macron French President to meet Trump, Iran's Rouhani at UN in New York
Politics Syria accidentally shot down a Russian plane while fending off an Israeli missile strike, report says
World Boris Johnson, eyes on downing street, sets political fires
Politics Julia Salazar, the controversial 27-year-old democratic socialist running for New York State Senate, faces her big test in the New York primary

World

Puerto Natales, in the Magallanes region of Chilean Patagonia
Chile Country launches immense scenic route connecting 17 national parks
Patriot missiles seen during an exercise in Poland in 2015
The Pentagon US to pull some Patriots from Middle East: Official
President Donald Trump did not go into details about how he believed China was interfering in the US midterms which could see the Republicans lose control of both houses of Congress
Trump China 'doesn't want me to win' upcoming polls
Former speaker of the Catalan parliament, Carme Forcadell, is one of nine separatists placed in provisional detention on charges of rebellion over their role in Catalonia's failed bid to break from Spain in October 2017
Catalan Spain furious over Flemish letter to separatist
X
Advertisement