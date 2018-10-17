Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Nearly half the world lives on less than $5.50 a day: World Bank

Nearly half the world lives on less than $5.50 a day: World Bank

Under the expanded criteria for poverty, the report found the number of poor worldwide was still "unacceptably high," while the fruits of economic growth were "shared unevenly across regions and countries."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
In a twice-yearly report the World Bank found the number of poor worldwide was still "unacceptably high" play

In a twice-yearly report the World Bank found the number of poor worldwide was still "unacceptably high"

(AFP/File)

Despite progress in reducing extreme poverty, nearly half the world's population lives on less than $5.50 a day, with a rising share of the poor in wealthier economies, the World Bank said Wednesday.

In a twice-yearly report, the bank took a broader look at poverty to see where countries were lagging, even though the share of those living in extreme poverty -- defined as earning less than $1.90 a day -- has continued to come down in recent years.

Under the expanded criteria for poverty, the report found the number of poor worldwide was still "unacceptably high," while the fruits of economic growth were "shared unevenly across regions and countries."

Even though global growth of recent years had been sluggish, the total count of people in poverty declined by more than 68 million people between 2013 and 2015 -- "a number roughly equivalent to the population of Thailand or the United Kingdom."

Despite the improvement, the report said current trends indicated the World Bank's goal of reducing extreme poverty to less than three percent of the world's population by 2030 may be unattainable.

"Particularly distressing findings are that extreme poverty is becoming entrenched in a handful of countries and that the pace of poverty reduction will soon decelerate significantly," the report said.

At the $5.50-a-day threshold, global poverty fell to 46 percent from 67 percent between 1990 and 2015. The bank reported last month that extreme poverty had fallen to 10 percent in 2015.

With China's rise, East Asia and the Pacific saw a 60 point drop in the poverty rate to 35 percent, but the region is unlikely to continue to achieve that pace going forward as growth has moderated.

And poverty is becoming entrenched in Sub-Saharan Africa, where 84.5 percent of the population still live on less than $5.50 a day, the report said.

And while two decades ago, 60 percent of the global population lived in low-income countries, by 2015, that had fallen to nine percent.

The World Bank also cautioned that in many of those countries, the poor were not sharing equally in economic growth.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Equatorial Guinea strongman hands out top military posts to familybullet
2 Australian ministers under fire for backing 'okay to be white' votebullet
3 Climate change cited in dwindling of Puerto Rico insectsbullet

Related Articles

China's Belt and Road tempts states, but comes with risks
UK PM faces backlash over Brexit compromise
Who runs the (economic) world? It might soon be women
'Winter is coming', Indonesian leader warns amid economic gloom
Tiny Rwanda boosts influence with Francophonie chief role
US says Maduro 'enablers' profiting from sale of Venezuelan resources
Oby Ezekwesili Presidential candidate criticizes Buhari over poor World Bank rating
Window 'narrowing' for global economy, IMF warns
Berlin expels 9/11 accomplice to Morocco
Suspended Gaza fuel deal shreds tough diplomatic efforts

World

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May will brief her 27 EU colleagues, then they will leave to discuss Brexit over dinner without her
EU offers to extend Brexit transition as leaders meet
A total of 10 candidates have now been killed during the campaign for Afghanistan's long-delayed parliamentary election
Bomb kills Afghan election candidate, wounds seven: officials
Hindu devotees, many of them female, have protested in recent days against allowing women to pray in the Sabarimala temple
Police clear protesters as Indian temple prepares to accept women
The fairy penguin is the world's smallest penguin species
58 Australian fairy penguins slaughtered in suspected dog attack
X
Advertisement