Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

NATO does not want new nuclear arms race: alliance chief

NATO does not want new nuclear arms race: alliance chief

Stoltenberg was speaking after US President Donald Trump said Monday he was ready to build up the US nuclear arsenal in response to Russia's SSC-8 missile programme (known in Russia as the 9M729).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NATO is not looking for a new arms race or a new Cold War, said the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg play NATO does not want new nuclear arms race: alliance chief (AFP)

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday he did not see the alliance's member states deploying more nuclear weapons in Europe in response to a new Russian missile programme.

"We don't want a new Cold War," the alliance's secretary general told reporters. "We don't want a new arms race.

"And I don't foresee that (NATO) allies will deploy more nuclear weapons in Europe as a response to the new Russian missile," he added.

"But I see a need -- and that is what is going on in NATO -- a need to assess the implications of the new Russian missile for our security."

Stoltenberg was speaking after US President Donald Trump said Monday he was ready to build up the US nuclear arsenal in response to Russia's SSC-8 missile programme (known in Russia as the 9M729).

Already Saturday, Trump had announced the US was pulling out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), arguing that Moscow's deployment of Novator 9M729 missiles violated the 1987 accord.

On Monday, the European Commission urged Washington and Moscow to keep talking to preserve the treaty -- and Stoltenberg acknowledged that Trump's decision did not have unanimous support among his NATO allies.

But he added: "Russia has now admitted that they are developing and fielding a new missile, the SSC-8. So the problem, the threat, the challenge, is Russian behaviour...

"We cannot have a Treaty between two parties that is only respected by one of them. Russia needed to comply in a transparent, viable way," he said.

NATO ambassadors would meet to discuss the implications of the Russian missile programme, said Stoltenberg. They were also trying to organise a meeting between the NATO Council and Russia, he added.

Growing tensions over the nuclear treaty overshadowed a news conference originally scheduled to give details of NATO's Trident Juncture military exercise in Norway, its largest since the end of the Cold War.

Russia had been invited to observe the exercise "as long as they behave professionally and avoid dangerous situations and behaviour", said Stoltenberg.

Moscow has repeatedly denied that it has violated the INF Treaty, arguing that in fact it is the United States that has not respected its terms.

Signed in 1987 by US president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, it bans missiles that can travel distances of between 310 and 3,400 miles (500 and 5,500 kilometres).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 'Dinosaur country': fossil hunters' South African paradisebullet
2 Khashoggi fallout: Saudi conference no-showsbullet
3 Meghan joins Prince Harry to meet royal fans after restbullet

Related Articles

Brazen Taliban attack threatens Afghan peace talks, stability
Greek PM urges Macedonia to ratify name deal after FM resigns
Two pilots killed in Ukraine fighter jet crash: military
Taliban says deadly attack targeted top US commander in Afghanistan
Canada's FM calls for 'transparent' probe into missing Saudi journalist
A Kosovo army would 'jeopardise peace': Serbian leader
Macedonia MPs vote to start name change process
Former Croatian PM convicted of war profiteering
US general wounded in last week's Afghan insider attack
NATO to show military muscle in massive Norway exercises

World

Nigeria ranks 180th out of 190 countries for women's representation in politics, according to a 2017 UN report
Women urge Nigeria to revamp 'prehistoric' politics
Somali tech entrepreneurs aim to send a message of hope and progress at a summit in battle-scarred Mogadishu, seen here after a bomb attack in July
Somalia summit talks tech and apps, not guns and bombs
Opposition supporters worry ballot machines will allow fraud in December's election
DR Congo opposition Kinshasa rally authorised for Friday - candidate
Apple's boss praised EU data privacy laws
Apple chief pushes for US privacy law to stop 'weaponizing' data
X
Advertisement