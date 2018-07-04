Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

NAFTA talks on track: Mexico's future finance minister

Carlos Urzua NAFTA talks on track: Mexico's future finance minister

The renegotiation of the NAFTA trade agreement is still on track and could "accelerate" after the US mid-term elections in November, Mexico's next finance minister, Carlos Urzua, said Wednesday.

  • Published:
Mexican academic Carlos Urzua Cordero is set to serve as finance minister under president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador play

Mexican academic Carlos Urzua Cordero is set to serve as finance minister under president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The renegotiation of the NAFTA trade agreement is still on track and could "accelerate" after the US mid-term elections in November, Mexico's next finance minister, Carlos Urzua, said Wednesday.

Urzua, a respected academic tapped by president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to head his economic team, said he was optimistic on the talks, dismissing speculation that Mexico's newly elected leftist president would throw a wrench in the works.

"We are confident that after the (US mid-term) elections in November, things could accelerate very quickly," Urzua told Mexican TV network Televisa, adding that a deal was possible by the end of the year.

"President Tump just has to give the go-ahead," he said.

Lopez Obrador, an anti-establishment firebrand, was elected in a landslide victory Sunday, promising to bring "profound change" to Mexico. He takes office on December 1, the first leftist president in recent history.

A free-trade skeptic, he has raised new doubts about the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the United States, Mexico and Canada. The deal is already under attack by US President Donald Trump, who has insisted on overhauling it.

Trump said over the weekend that he would delay signing a new version of the deal until after the November 6 elections, in which his Republican party is battling to maintain control of Congress.

The three countries have been renegotiating the deal since August, but the talks have stalled over a series of issues, including the Trump administration's demands for increased American content in cars and a five-year "sunset clause."

Trump's decision to impose steep steel and aluminum tariffs on Mexico and Canada -- met with retaliatory tariffs by both countries -- only added to the strain.

Urzua said the incoming Mexican government would collaborate closely on NAFTA with the country's current negotiating team.

NAFTA is vital for Mexico, which sends 80 percent of its exports to the United States.

Lopez Obrador clashed with the business sector during the campaign, but has since gone to great lengths to insist his presidency will be business-friendly.

He reiterated a soothing message to Mexico's business community after meeting top officials from the influential Business Coordinating Council (CCE).

"We won't act in high-handed fashion. Nothing will be imposed from above," he said after what he called a "respectful" meeting.

CCE chief Juan Pablo Castanon said the president-elect had agreed to meet with the group every three months.

"We established working mechanisms for the transition period, which for us will generate a lot of confidence and an opening where it will be possible to work with (Lopez Obrador's) team," he told a press conference.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
2 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet
3 In India At least 44 dead in bus crashbullet

Related Articles

Football FIFA condemns Maradona comments about England-Colombia referee
Football Willian warns Hazard as Chelsea teammates prepare to clash at World Cup
Football Russia tests limits of World Cup feel-good factor
Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Governor's wife describes students of this school as the most irresponsible
Football World Cup big guns primed for last-eight battles
Football Rock-solid Brazil living up to billing as World Cup favourites
Football Southgate tastes redemption in Moscow as England win on penalties
Football How do the World Cup quarter-finalists compare?
Football Three things we learned today at the World Cup

World

Police talk to a woman who climbed to the base of the Statue of Liberty in New York on July 4, 2018
Statue of Liberty Woman climb sculpture in standoff with police
Soldiers stand at the Haitian-Dominican border near the cities of Ouanaminthe (Haiti) and Dajabon (Dominican Republic) on July 3, 2018
Dominican Republic Inequality drives migration crisis for Haiti
Chileans use 3.4 billion plastic bags per year, some 200 per person
In Chile Court ratifies plastic bag ban after appeal
Ugandan Francis Kashamba is just one of some 30 illegal immigrants who have taken over an abandoned school in Barcelona to protest at Spain's restrictive laws governing work and residency
In Spain For migrants, survival means squats, odd jobs