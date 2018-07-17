Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

N. Korea's Kim lambasts officials during 'field guidance' visits

N. Korea's Kim lambasts officials during 'field guidance' visits

After his latest tour to North Hamgyong province, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper doubled its pagination to 12 and devoted nine of them to the trip.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
At the Orangchon power station, which is still only 70 percent complete, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was "so appalled as to be left speechless", according to the North's official news agency KCNA play

At the Orangchon power station, which is still only 70 percent complete, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was "so appalled as to be left speechless", according to the North's official news agency KCNA

(KCNA VIA KNS/AFP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un berated officials during inspections of a factory, power station and holiday camp, state media reported Tuesday, with analysts saying the reports show nuclear-armed Pyongyang's desire to focus on economic development.

"Field guidance" visits by the leader are the mainstay of the North's state media output, with Kim regularly shown giving "on-the-spot guidance" to attentive officials, their notebooks in hand.

After his latest tour to North Hamgyong province, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper doubled its pagination to 12 and devoted nine of them to the trip.

At the Orangchon power station, which is only 70 percent complete following delays, Kim said he was "so appalled as to be left speechless", according to the North's official news agency KCNA.

"He reprimanded the leading officials of the Cabinet for leaving the project to the province only and not paying attention to it," it said, and he ordered it completed by October next year.

Kim also exploded over the dirty hot spring bathtubs at the Onpho holiday camp -- which boasts of having been visited by his father and grandfather Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung -- calling them "worse than fish tanks".

Criticism of officials is not unknown on field guidance trips, but the terms and scale of Tuesday's denunciations were unusual.

The party committee of North Hamgyong, in the northeast, was singled out for particular vitriol, with KCNA saying it did not "sincerely accept" official policy on building a new bag factory in each province.

In reports of Kim Jong Un's latest tour to North Hamgyong province, the terms and scale of his denunciations of officials were unusual play

In reports of Kim Jong Un's latest tour to North Hamgyong province, the terms and scale of his denunciations of officials were unusual

(KCNA VIA KNS/AFP)

Instead it offered "shabby rooms" in an existing facility for bag production, "and thus caused great anxiety to Kim Jong Un".

"The Supreme Leader pointed out that the Provincial Party Committee is working in a perfunctory manner," it reported, adding witheringly: "The committee has no revolutionary spirit."

Professor Yang Moo-jin of the University of North Korean Studies said Kim was sending a domestic and external signal that the North was focusing on the economy after his Singapore summit with President Donald Trump.

At the time Kim agreed to work towards denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, but the term is a diplomatic euphemism open to interpretation.

"To the people, he is projecting an image as a leader who is caring for their livelihood," Yang told AFP, "and to the outside world, he is sending a signal that he is serious in his promise to denuclearise."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Albania Steeped in history but crumbling, Albania's 'slanted city'bullet
2 Macron French President basks in World Cup glow, hoping to capture...bullet
3 Stormy Daniels Lawyer for porn star says she was arrestedbullet

Related Articles

Trump US Presdent says North Korea talks 'going well,' lashes critics
Kim Jong Un N. Korea's leader asked China's Xi to help lift sanctions: report
Trump President doubles up as most followed world leader on Twitter
North Korea Country aiming to hide ongoing nuclear production: reports
Macron French President basks in World Cup glow, hoping to capture feel-good factor
Asian Games Koreas to field joint teams
Korean War S. Korea seeks to stem asylum arrivals
Kim Jong Nam North Korea's leader murder not a prank
Mike Pompeo US Secretary presses N. Korea for nuclear commitments in Pyongyang
Kim Jong Un Did North Korea leader put potatoes over Pompeo?

World

Syrian emigrant Issa and his brother Mark pick grapes in their ancestral village of Fairouzah on July 13, 2018
Victoria Mubarakah Long-absent Syrian expats in emotional visit home from US
Tusk warned in Beijing that the trade tensions could spiral into a "hot conflict"
Tusk Calling EU a US foe is 'fake news': EU President barb at Trump
Issaias was welcomed by Abiy on his arrival for the historic visit
Ethiopia Eritrea re-opens embassy in neighbouring country amid thaw
Lebanese actor Ziad Itani speaks to the press as he arrives at his house in Beirut following his release on March 13, 2018
Ziad Itani HRW urges Lebanon to investigate alleged torture of actor