Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

N. Korea aiming to hide ongoing nuclear production: reports

North Korea Country aiming to hide ongoing nuclear production: reports

North Korea intends to maintain some of its nuclear stockpile and production facilities while potentially concealing them from the United States, The Washington Post reported Saturday, citing US officials.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This undated and undisclosed picture released by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting 1524 Unit of North Korea's People's army. play

This undated and undisclosed picture released by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting 1524 Unit of North Korea's People's army.

(KCNA VIA KNS/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

North Korea intends to maintain some of its nuclear stockpile and production facilities while potentially concealing them from the United States, The Washington Post reported Saturday, citing US officials.

The assessment comes on the heels of a landmark meeting between the North's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, who has since the June 12 summit in Singapore buoyantly declared "there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea."

Evidence collected since the pair's historic meeting points to secret production facilities and the development of methods to conceal weapons creation -- implying Pyongyang is aiming to hide plans to continue its nuclear program from the US, having made contrary, if ambiguous, commitments to Washington.

Over the weekend NBC News first reported that Pyongyang has in fact recently been increasing fuel production for nuclear weapons at several hidden sites.

The US network, citing intelligence officials, said North Korea's regime was readying to "extract every concession" from the White House rather than giving up its atomic arsenal.

"There's no evidence that they are decreasing stockpiles, or that they have stopped their production," NBC quoted one US official as saying.

"There is absolutely unequivocal evidence that they are trying to deceive the US," the official said, despite Pyongyang's recent curtailment of missile and nuclear tests.

The only uranium enrichment spot North Korea has acknowledged publicly exists is Yongbyon -- though reports of secret facilities have surfaced.

Experts have voiced fear that Washington may accept a lukewarm deal centered exclusively on Yongbyon that disregards known underground sites.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said he plans to meet with Kim to "flesh out" details of the nuclear disarmament promise, but has insisted the North Korean leader is serious.

"There's a lot of work between here and there. My team is already doing it. I'll likely travel back before too terribly long," the top US diplomat said recently.

"We still need to flesh out all the things that underlay the commitments that were made that day in Singapore."

US Defense Secretary James Mattis meanwhile has reassured key East Asian allies that the US commitment to Seoul is "ironclad" -- despite Trump's unilateral suspension of military exercises with South Korea and his lauding of Kim as a "talented guy."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet
2 Annapolis Shooting Suspect wanted to 'kill as many as possible'bullet
3 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet

Related Articles

Kim Jong Un N. Korea's leader asked China's Xi to help lift sanctions: report
World More 'Sonic Attacks' on Americans in China
Politics Striking photos show demonstration where hundreds of women occupied a US Senate building to protest family separations
Korean War S. Korea seeks to stem asylum arrivals
In U.S Myanmar downgraded in trafficking report
In Australia BAE wins huge frigate contract: reports
In South Korea Court offers conscientious objectors route away from army
Kim Jong Nam North Korea's leader murder not a prank
Asian Games Koreas to field joint teams

World

An activist helping to prepare a gay pride march in the central Ukraine city of Kryvyi Rig has been severely beaten
In Ukraine Gay activist attacked ahead of pride march
Syrian refugees ride in a bus evacuating them from Lebanon at the Masnaa crossing on the Lebanon-Syria border on July 1, 2018
In Lebanon More Syrians leave for home
The attack on French troops underscores the fragile security situation in Mali as it prepares to go to the polls on July 29
In Mali 'Terrorists' attack French soldiers
Red Cross chief Peter Maurer met Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Myanmar Country not safe for Rohingya returnees: Red Cross chief