Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

N.Ireland's DUP rejects Brexit border compromise

Democratic Unionist Party N.Ireland's DUP rejects Brexit border compromise

The DUP are key allies for May, providing her Conservative government with a slim parliamentary majority after the Tories lost their overall majority in the 2017 general election.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster (C), attending the Conservative Party conference, has rejected any Brexit compromise on the Irish border play

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster (C), attending the Conservative Party conference, has rejected any Brexit compromise on the Irish border

(AFP)

The leader of Northern Ireland's highly influential Democratic Unionist Party on Tuesday warned British Prime Minister Theresa May against any Brexit compromise with Brussels that could increase checks on trade between the province and the rest of Britain.

The DUP are key allies for May, providing her Conservative government with a slim parliamentary majority after the Tories lost their overall majority in the 2017 general election.

"We cannot have either a customs border down the Irish Sea or a regulatory border, because that would make us separate from the rest of the United Kingdom", DUP chief Arlene Foster said in an interview with Bloomberg.

"That doesn't work from a constitutional perspective and that doesn't work from an economic perspective either."

The European Union has proposed that Northern Ireland be allowed to remain in Europe's single market for goods in order to keep the border with the Republic of Ireland open.

London has countered that this would breach the integrity of the United Kingdom.

Earlier on Tuesday May said on BBC radio that a new proposal would soon be put to the EU, which would preserve trade between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain whilst also satisfying the requirement for some form of checks.

"We believe that there is a way that this can be done which does preserve our integrity -- that's the proposal that we're working the details on," May said in a interview, adding that the plan would be revealed "in due course".

After a bruising summit in Salzburg, during which her Brexit proposal was roundly rejected by EU leaders, there have been reports that May's latest plan offers a compromise by allowing for some form of regulatory checks in the Irish Sea in exchange for avoiding a customs border.

A hard border in Ireland is forbidden under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which brokered peace in the region after decades of border clashes between nationalists, unionists and British troops.

However in a separate interview published Tuesday, Foster claimed the terms of the accord -- also known as The Belfast Agreement -- could be altered to shape Northern Ireland's relationship with the EU.

"It has been deeply frustrating to hear people who voted 'Remain' (in the EU) and in Europe talk about Northern Ireland as though we can't touch the Belfast Agreement. Things evolve, even in the EU context," she said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph.

"There has been a lot of misinterpretation, holding it up as a sacrosanct piece of legislation."

Mary Lou McDonald, leader of the all-Ireland nationalist party Sinn Fein, said the comments "reveal a reckless disregard for the peace process, prosperity and progress".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini Prime Minister of eSwatini diesbullet
2 In Burkina Faso Thousands in first big protest against leaderbullet
3 Cameroon's Anglophone Crisis Why 2 English-speaking regions are at...bullet

Related Articles

West Bank Israel blocks EU envoys' visit to school in threatened Bedouin village
Ireland Country under pressure after historic abortion vote
Brexit Blair recalls North Ireland peace talks, raises fears
US-North Korea Summit Trump, Kim: Handshakes that shook the world
Spectacle Eurovision up for grabs as Portugal hosts song contest for first time
Boko Haram UN allocates N4bn for life-saving aid in Northeast
Brexit Party members join EU in rejecting May's plan
Brexit UK motorists may need to take EU test in no-deal
Matteo Salvini Italian minister faces probe into treatment of stranded migrants
In New York Festival urges aid, equality amid security panic

World

Seventeen-year-old Fatima, like thousands of young girls employed as housemaids in Morocco, was exploited and abused until she managed to escape
In Morocco Law protecting child maids takes effect
Stadler was arrested in June a week after Munich police raided his home over charges of fraud and falsifying documents that allowed diesel vehicles equipped with software to cheat regulatory emissions tests
Rupert Stadler Volkswagen drops Audi chief accused of diesel fraud
"It is a must to reach a peaceful agreement between Kosovo and Serbia that will bring lasting peace between the two countries," said Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci
Hashim Thaci Longer 'frozen conflict' if Serbia talks fail: Kosovo president
Without petrol, the hunt for food and water following the quake- tsunami in Palu becomes exponentially more difficult
Quake, Tsunami Aftermath Day-long waits, frustration mark Indonesians' petrol quest
X
Advertisement