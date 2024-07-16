RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Museveni signs 19 bills into law

Moses King and Pulse Contributor

President Yoweri Museveni has signed 19 bills into law and sent two unsigned back to Parliament.

President Yoweri Museveni
  • President Yoweri Museveni signed 19 bills into law
  • Two bills were not signed and were sent back to Parliament
  • The bills cover a wide range of areas including wildlife, registration, agriculture, and taxation

The Presidential Press Unit (PPU) confirmed the development on Tuesday.

"The Presidential Press Unit (PPU) wishes to inform the general public that the President of the Republic of Uganda, His Excellency, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has signed 19 Bills into law," PPU stated.

According to the PPU, the President assented to the bills on Monday, at State House, Nakasero.

1. The Uganda Wildlife Authority (Amendment) Act 2024

2. The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (Amendment) Act 2024

3. The Registration of Persons (Amendment) Act 2024

4. The Uganda Trypanosomiasis Control Council (Repeal) Act 2024

5. The Agricultural Chemicals (Control) (Amendment) Act 2024

6. The Children (Amendment) Act 2024

7. The National Youth Council (Amendment) Act 2024

8. The Persons with Disabilities (Amendment) Act 2024

9. The National Women’s Council (Amendment) Act 2024

10. The National Council for Older Persons (Amendment) Act 2024

11. The Non-Governmental Organisations (Amendment) Act 2024

12. The National Library (Amendment) Act 2024

13. The National Planning Authority (Amendment) Act 2024

14. The National Population Council (Repeal) Act 2024

15. The Physical Planning (Amendment) Act 2024

16. The Value Added Tax (Amendment) Act 2024

17. The Tax Procedures Code (Amendment) Act 2024

18. The Stamp Duty (Amendment) Act 2024

19. The Income Tax (Amendment) Act 2024.

