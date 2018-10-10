Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Mozambique local polls test peace process

Mozambique Election Local polls test peace process

The main opposition Renamo party, which has maintained an armed wing since the end of the country's civil war, is running in the municipal vote for the first time in 10 years.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Local elections in Mozambique will be held in the country's 53 municipalities, 49 of which are currently governed by the ruling Frelimo party. play

Local elections in Mozambique will be held in the country's 53 municipalities, 49 of which are currently governed by the ruling Frelimo party.

(AFP/File)

Mozambique holds local elections Wednesday that could reveal cracks in the country's peace process after the ruling Frelimo party was accused of violence and intimidation during the campaign.

The main opposition Renamo party, which has maintained an armed wing since the end of the country's civil war, is running in the municipal vote for the first time in 10 years.

Renamo fought a brutal 16-year civil war against the Marxist-inspired Frelimo government that left one million people dead before fighting ended in 1992.

In 2013, fresh violence erupted between Renamo rebels and government troops, raising fears of a return to civil war. But three years later, the party declared a truce and opened fresh peace talks.

Renamo is hoping for a breakthrough ahead of next year's general election.

"These landmark local elections will test the success of decentralisation measures agreed with the armed opposition and will act as an important political bellwether," the London-based EXX risk consultancy said in a note.

"The rewards at hand have rendered the political climate in Mozambique both tense and volatile, as highlighted by a series of violent incidents in the pre-election period."

The 13-day election campaign ended on Sunday after several clashes between rival party supporters.

Renamo supporters say they have faced intimidation and assaults during the campaign.

"Our members and sympathisers are asking for the party's leadership (to) intervene in their defence since the police do nothing," Renamo's acting leader Ossufo Momade last week.

The vote will be held in Mozambique's 53 municipalities, 49 of which are currently governed by Frelimo.

The four other municipalities -- among them the cities of Beira, Nampula and Quelimane -- were won by the second opposition MDM party in the last elections.

New electoral laws

President Filipe Nyusi and Momade have recently made progress on the disarmament and integration of former Renamo rebels into the police and army -- a key sticking point in the peace talks.

Parliament approved new electoral laws in July that means that a simple or relative majority is sufficient for a candidate to win election.

Previously, an absolute majority of over 50 percent of votes was needed.

The new laws could split the opposition vote.

As well as the internal political tensions, Mozambique has been rocked over the last year by the emergence of an Islamist insurgency in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, which has rich offshore gas deposits.

Scores of civilians and police have been killed in militant assaults despite a security crackdown.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Children born aboard floating hospital in quake aftermathbullet
2 Syrian Conflict Heavy arms go, but Syria rebels alert on dusty frontlinebullet
3 In Japan Military officer killed during US-Philippine drillbullet

Related Articles

In Mozambique 12 killed as jihadists attack village
Post-Conflict Mozambique War-weary Mozambicans yearn to leave Malawi haven
Changana In Mozambique, classes come alive in local languages
eSwatini New name, same flaws in country's election, say critics
Mozambique Teen pregnancy epidemic feeds country's population boom
Swaziland 'More African': eSwatini adapts to contentious name change
In Mozambique Gas-fuelled future threatened by jihadists
In Mozambique 12 killed, 14 wounded in jihadist attacks: source
Parliamentary Election Seeking votes in eSwatini, where the king's rule is absolute
In Mozambique Illegal miners try their luck in ruby rush

World

Map of Kenya locating a bus accident that has left more than 40 people dead
In Kenya More than 40 dead in bus accident
Christine Lagarde said teamwork was necessary to resolve current trade disputes
Christine Lagarde Fix trade, don't destroy it, IMF chief warns
Police say they have tightened security across the South Asian nation ahead of the verdict
Tarique Rahman Bangladesh opposition leader facing death sentence
A soldier from the UN's DR Congo mission patrols for members of the ADF militia, which is thought to have killed more than 700 civilians since 2014
In DR Congo Hunting a shadowy armed militia in 'triangle of death'
X
Advertisement