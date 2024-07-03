ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Mother left with severe burns after 14-year-old daughter poured hot water on her

Gideon Nicholas Day

A disturbing incident occurred in Kumasi Kronum-Afrancho, where a 14-year-old girl poured hot water and boiled garden eggs on her mother, leaving her with severe burns. The incident unfolded as the girl was removing boiled garden eggs from the fire.

Mother left with severe burns after 14-year-old daughter poured hot water on her
Mother left with severe burns after 14-year-old daughter poured hot water on her

Her mother tapped her on the back to warn her to be cautious, as her younger sibling was nearby.

Recommended articles

The daughter, reacting angrily, turned and poured the boiling water and garden eggs on her mother, causing serious injuries.

According to reports from EDHUB on X, the mother has chosen not to report the incident to the police, stating that she does not wish to pursue legal action against her daughter.

A video capturing the aftermath features a woman speaking in Akan, lamenting the situation: "Why will you do this to your mother? How will she heal? She has nothing. Just a girl of 14 years. I am so sad, I don’t even know what to do."

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident has ignited a wave of reactions on social media, with users expressing disbelief, concern, and calls for better parenting.

Fabregas (@Fabre_gas41) speculated about the mother's role but condemned the daughter's action: "Then the mother didn’t just tap her I guess. But her action was wrong tho."

Kai.ros (@Kal_Michaels) used the incident to express gratitude towards his own mother: "Let me go tell my mom how much I love her over and over again since some of you don’t appreciate yours 😀."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben (@format2G) criticised parenting styles within certain communities: "The fact is most Akan women don’t know how to train up children.. they pamper them too much.. I’m an Akan but this can never happen in an Ewe home."

Enzo's Baby Brother 🇬🇭 🇳🇬 🇬🇧 (@Jaybabs999) blamed social media for influencing children's behaviour: "My kid isn't gon own a phone till she's 18. This social media indiscipline is out of control. Kids these days...hmmm sad."

ADVERTISEMENT

Many are calling for improved parenting strategies and more discipline to prevent such incidents in the future.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VIDEO: 'Ignore every distraction' - Akpabio backs Wike in feud against Ireti

VIDEO: 'Ignore every distraction' - Akpabio backs Wike in feud against Ireti

PHOTO: Lagos govt seals house after residents dumped refuse inside flood

PHOTO: Lagos govt seals house after residents dumped refuse inside flood

Sanwo-Olu administration begs Lagosians to calm down as floods take over many areas

Sanwo-Olu administration begs Lagosians to calm down as floods take over many areas

New 2-storey building suddenly collapses in Lagos — officials know why

New 2-storey building suddenly collapses in Lagos — officials know why

Obasanjo denies discussing Nnamdi Kanu's release with South East governors

Obasanjo denies discussing Nnamdi Kanu's release with South East governors

Haitian banana farmer who rose to presidency & how he lost power

Haitian banana farmer who rose to presidency & how he lost power

Southeast lawmakers appeal to Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu's release

Southeast lawmakers appeal to Tinubu for Nnamdi Kanu's release

Why Dapo Abiodun is most qualified to be chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum

Why Dapo Abiodun is most qualified to be chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum

Here are 4 individuals accused of major scams in Ghana

Here are 4 individuals accused of major scams in Ghana

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Yoweri Museveni arriving for the launch of the 2024 population census results

Museveni happy to have rejected birth control, as population hits 45.9million

Nurein Shiabu Migyimah

NDC parliamentary candidate suspended over sex with constituency secretary's wife

Young Catholic men are now less likely to decide to become priests [Freepik]

Churches in this country are losing followers — the consequences are serious

Toyota cars are so often stolen in South Africa that the Japanese manufacturer has started installing anti-theft technology designed specifically for the country [WSJ]

Thieves steal 66 cars per day in one of the most dangerous countries in the world