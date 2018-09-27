Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Moscow dismisses report publishing identity of Skripal suspect

Ex-Spy Poisoning Moscow dismisses report publishing identity of Skripal suspect

Bellingcat, the British based investigative group, said Wednesday that the real name of Ruslan Boshirov is Anatoly Chepiga, a military intelligence colonel decorated with the country's top award, the Hero of Russia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The man identified by British police as Ruslan Boshirov (left) and his alleged accomplice Alexander Petrov. Borishov is in fact highly decorated colonel Anatoly Chepiga in Russian military intelligence, according to the Bellingcat investigative group play

The man identified by British police as Ruslan Boshirov (left) and his alleged accomplice Alexander Petrov. Borishov is in fact highly decorated colonel Anatoly Chepiga in Russian military intelligence, according to the Bellingcat investigative group

(Metropolitan Police Service/AFP)

Moscow has scoffed at a report by a respected investigative group claiming that one of the suspects in the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal was a highly decorated colonel in Russian military intelligence.

Bellingcat, the British based investigative group, said Wednesday that the real name of Ruslan Boshirov is Anatoly Chepiga, a military intelligence colonel decorated with the country's top award, the Hero of Russia.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the report, saying it was timed to coincide with the address at the UN Security Council of British Prime Minister Theresa May.

"There is no proof -- so they are continuing their information campaign whose main task is to divert attention from the main question: WHAT HAPPENED IN SALISBURY?" Zakharova wrote on Facebook late Wednesday.

"The question remains: when will any proof be provided of involvement of anyone in the Salisbury poisoning, as London calls it?"

Speaking on Wednesday, May attacked Moscow over the poisoning Skripal and his daughter Yulia with Novichok, a nerve agent designed in the Soviet era, in March.

"Russia has only sought to obfuscate through desperate fabrication," she said.

Bellingcat said Chepiga, 39, graduated from the Far-Eastern Military Command Academy in the far eastern city of Blagoveshchensk, one of the country's top training grounds for marine commandos and special forces.

Graphic on the known whereabouts in March of two Russians wanted by Britain for the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daugher Yulia play

Graphic on the known whereabouts in March of two Russians wanted by Britain for the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daugher Yulia

(AFP)

He fought in Chechnya and possibly Ukraine and was bestowed the Hero of Russia award in 2014 for "conducting a peace-keeping mission," a likely reference to the Ukraine conflict.

Bellingcat said it was "highly likely" that Russian President Vladimir Putin knows Chepiga because he personally hands out these awards.

Only a handful of such awards are given each year, often posthumously.

Citing a former Russian military officer, Bellingcat said it was very surprising that a highly decorated officer holding the rank of colonel was sent into the field.

It "would imply that 'the job was ordered at the highest level,'" the group quoted its source as saying.

This month Putin said that the two men suspected by Britain of poisoning the Skripals were "civilians."

In an eyebrow-raising interview with the Kremlin-backed RT channel, Boshirov and Alexander Petrov said they went to Salisbury as tourists, sparking ridicule in Russia and abroad.

Some observers have speculated the two intelligence agents have been effectively thrown under the bus by their superiors for failing in their mission.

"From hero to zero," Bellingcat said on Twitter as it released its report.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Post-Conflict Mozambique War-weary Mozambicans yearn to leave Malawi havenbullet
2 In Guatemala Maya women's rights activist murderedbullet
3 Bill Cosby US TV icon sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prisonbullet

Related Articles

In Britain Skripal suspects interview 'lies' and an 'insult': Downing St
Putin Russia President says two Skripal poisoning suspects are 'civilians'
Sergei Skripal Dutch 'expelled 2 Russian spies over Novichok lab plot'
United States US, France, Germany, Canada back UK Novichok findings
Sergei Skripal Ex Russian spy's niece begs him to call mother
United Kingdom Embassy accuses Russia of 'disinformation' over Skripals case
Putin Russia President 'ultimately' to blame for spy poisoning: UK
Sergei Skripal 'Absurd' to accuse Russia of lying about spy poisoning: Kremlin
United States US planning more 'severe' sanctions on Russia over spy poisoning
In Russia Pussy Riot activist out of danger after suspected poisoning

World

Attacks by elephants are common in Zimbabwe
In Zimbabwe German tourist trampled to death by elephant
A pair of shoes worth $17 million goes on display at Burj Al Arab in Dubai on September 26, 2018
In Dubai Diamond-trimmed stilettos go on sale for $17 mn
Xi gave Trump a lavish welcome in Beijing in November, but he has never been as verbally effusive about their relationship
Xi, Trump US-China ties sour as both leaders' friendship fades
Opposition forces in the Maldives called for a peaceful transition of power to Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who won a surprise victory in the presidential election
Maldives Election Opposition seeks foreign help for transition
X
Advertisement