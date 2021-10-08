American pharmaceutical company, Moderna, has announced its plan to build a state-of-the-art mRNA facility in Africa.
Moderna to produce 500 million doses of vaccines with new facility in Africa
The company is yet to decide on which African country to site the facility.
The biotechnology company said in a statement on Thursday, October 7, 2021 that the facility will produce up to 500 million doses of vaccines each year at the 50 µg dose level.
A $500 million investment in the facility is expected to include drug substance manufacturing, as well as the opportunity for fill/finish, and packaging capabilities.
Moderna CEO, Stephane Bancel, said the company expects to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine and additional products with its mRNA vaccine portfolio at the facility.
"We are determined to extend Moderna's societal impact through the investment in a state-of-the-art mRNA manufacturing facility in Africa," he said.
Moderna is yet to decide on which country to site the facility and will commence a selection process soon.
The company has also not revealed a time-frame for when the facility will be set up and become fully operational.
