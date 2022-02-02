Moderna begins HIV vaccine's trial

Moderna has started to trial its Human Immuno Deficiency Virus (HIV) vaccines in human beings using its mRNA technology according to an announcement made by the company. The trial which is partly sponsored by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is intended to be administered as part of a clinical trial called IAVI G002. The trial as announced will not only test the immune response to the vaccine but also the efficacy of booster versions that proved so effective with the COVID-19 vaccines.