Moderna begins HIV vaccine's trial

Moderna has started to trial its Human Immuno Deficiency Virus (HIV) vaccines in human beings using its mRNA technology according to an announcement made by the company. The trial which is partly sponsored by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is intended to be administered as part of a clinical trial called IAVI G002. The trial as announced will not only test the immune response to the vaccine but also the efficacy of booster versions that proved so effective with the COVID-19 vaccines.
The president and CEO of IAVI in his statement about the vaccine trial said, "We are tremendously excited to be advancing this new direction in HIV vaccine design with Moderna's mRNA platform. The search for an HIV vaccine has been long and challenging, and having new tools in terms of immunogens and platforms could be the key to making rapid progress toward an urgently needed, effective HIV vaccine,".
The vaccine trials are supposed to hold in four different locations that include George Washington University in Washington, D.C., the Hope Clinic of Emory Vaccine Center in Atlanta, the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle and the University of Texas-Health Science Center at San Antonio.
