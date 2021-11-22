Missing Chinese tennis star makes public appearance

Her lengthy disappearance from public view has whipped up a media frenzy that has been debating the circumstances of her sudden absence and going as far as wondering about her safety.

The tennis superstar has however finally made a public appearance that is probably meant to assuage frayed nerves. Shuai showed up at Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals tournament as posted on the official Weibo account of the China Open – her first public appearance since her sexual abuse accusations were widely scrubbed from the Chinese internet.

The timing and release of the photos have gotten people suspicious about the conditions of her appearance. The Chinese state has faced allegations about making prominent citizens disappear for long periods once it perceives them of running afoul of its restrictive rules in the past.

This has led to people wondering if this appearance by Shuai is just meant to quieten the chatter about her.

Since she disappeared, fellow Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka among other popular voices have raised concern about Shuai’s whereabouts. The Women’s Tennis Association also went as far as threatening to end its association with the Asian country if Shuai is not found soon.

We wait to see what would happen after different outlets are now starting to report her sudden return and how those conversations turn.

