‘Marriage is like school; you can drop out and enrol again’ - Minister Mao

The couple exchanged marital vows at St. Joseph's Catholic Cathedral in Gulu before hosting their guests to a sumptuous reception in his home district.

The guests included top government officials led by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hon Thomas Tayebwa and his wife Anita Rukundo.

Minister Mao cracked up the guests in his lengthy speech at the reception as he defended his decision to remarry.

He stressed that everybody in an unhappy marriage relationship should be free to seek out another person who will bring them joy and peace.

The minister also scoffed at people who have termed his decision to remarry as “unchristian.”

“Marriage is like school; you can drop out and enrol again,” Mao said, sending the hundreds of guests into hearty laughter.

“There are Christians out there who are very unhappy and yet there is someone who can make you happy but you continue to live a dishonest couple life. You need to stand up for your love. I stood up for love.”

Previous marriage

Mao divorced his wife of three children, Naomi Achieng Adong in 2019. They had been married for 16 years.

Justice Godfrey Namundi while dissolving the marriage, said that he had seen evidence that the marriage was “irretrievably broken down.”

His new wife Beatrice also divorced her husband Martin Kayanja, leaving him and their children in London.

