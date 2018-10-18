Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Military men on the threshold of taking power again in Brazil

Military men on the threshold of taking power again in Brazil

The comfortable favorite in an October 28 presidential run-off is Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain who has chosen a newly retired general, Hamilton Mourao, as his vice president if he wins.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brazilian presidential favorite Jair Bolsonaro, pictured posing with a military man in August 2018, is a former army captain play

Brazilian presidential favorite Jair Bolsonaro, pictured posing with a military man in August 2018, is a former army captain

(AFP/File)

More than three decades after the end of military dictatorship, army men look to be on the threshold of returning to power in Brazil, this time through elections in a crime-ridden country whose official motto is "Order and Progress."

The comfortable favorite in an October 28 presidential run-off is Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain who has chosen a newly retired general, Hamilton Mourao, as his vice president if he wins.

At least four others with military backgrounds are tipped to enter government under a president Bolsonaro.

The 63-year-old candidate has vowed to rule "with authority, but without authoritarianism" -- though his nostalgic talk of the 1964-1985 dictatorship he served, his promises to arm "good" citizens, and his talk in favor of torture have chilled many voters.

In Brazil, a 1979 amnesty gave immunity to those responsible for the 434 murders and the torture of thousands during the dictatorship, counted by a national truth commission. A declassified CIA report revealed that the elimination of opponents was ordered at the highest levels of the government at the time.

Retired general Hamilton Mourao, pictured in Sao Paulo on October 4, 2018, will be vice-president if Jair Bolsonaro wins the October 28 presidential run-off play

Retired general Hamilton Mourao, pictured in Sao Paulo on October 4, 2018, will be vice-president if Jair Bolsonaro wins the October 28 presidential run-off

(AFP/File)

In many democracies, evoking such brutal rule positively in a campaign would be anathema. But in Brazil today, with more than 62,000 murders annually and a constant fear of armed robberies, the law and order evoked by past military times has lent it support among younger voters.

"I've heard young people say, 'During the dictatorship things were organized,'" said political analyst Jairo Nicolau, of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

"These young people were born in a democracy and have a diffuse view of what happened."

Military-run schools

Brazil's emergency services and military are among its most respected institutions, while politicians rank bottom play

Brazil's emergency services and military are among its most respected institutions, while politicians rank bottom

(AFP/File)

In an October 7 general election, 35 members of congress -- 31 deputies and four senators -- with army or police careers were elected. In the last parliament there were just 18.

According to the Ibope survey firm, the institutions in which Brazilians had most confidence were the fire service, churches, the federal police, and the military. Those least trusted were the government, the congress, political parties and the president.

In May, a reserve general tipped to be Bolsonaro's defense minister, Augusto Heleno, told the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper that the military was "vaccinated" against the temptation of staging a coup, though he was "flattered" by the show of trust shown by a large part of the population.

Bolsonaro and his campaign say that, three decades after the end of the Cold War, the enemy now isn't just Communism, but also corruption, crime -- and "gender identity ideology."

Bolsonaro has proposed creating schools run by the military to fight against the "indoctrination" of children. His probable choice as transport minister, reserve general Oswaldo Ferreira, hailed the "clear rules," the "discipline" and the "hierarchy" that characterize the life in military barracks.

The military already made some inroads into government under outgoing President Michel Temer, who placed Rio's security in their hands and named a former general as defense minister.

Corruption

For Nelson During, head of the specialist military-watching website Defesanet, the tilt back toward seeing military men in positions of power is due to corruption that has ravaged the main political parties.

That came to a head with a vast graft probe called "Car Wash" that implicated numerous politicians and Brazil's biggest company, state-run oil group Petrobras.

"By marring all the political class, (the probe) undermined the representative system. Not only in the eyes of the military, but also the general population, on the left and the right," he said.

But the idea of the military itself being a corruption-free body does not necessarily hold. A recent publication of a 1984 US embassy cable mentioned the existence of investigations into embezzling of public money.

As for the supposed economic "miracle" Brazil went through in the 1970s, often raised by those fond of the dictatorship, historians Lilia Schwarcz and Heloisa Starling said in their book, "Brazil: a Biography," that not everything was a success.

A road cut through the Amazon, for instance, "massacred the forest, gobbled up millions of dollars and even today parts of it are impassable," they wrote.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Blue wine? A tea-infused vintage? Spain startup shakes things upbullet
2 Climate change cited in dwindling of Puerto Rico insectsbullet
3 South Africa opposition calls bank fraud claims 'madness'bullet

Related Articles

Brazil presidential candidates slug it out on Twitter
Brazil federal police ask for president to be indicted for corruption
In Brazil Government dismisses concerns over 'secure' electronic ballot system
In Brazil The challenge for presidential candidates: overcoming voter rejection
Brazil presidential candidates seek to soften images ahead of run-off
In Brazil Bolsonaro effect boosts military presence in Congress
Jair Bolsonaro The neoliberal putting credibility into Brazil far-righter's rise
Brazil's Bolsonaro 'fomenting violence,' rival candidate Haddad tells AFP
Brazil Election Bolsonaro 'tsunami' swells far-right party in congress
Buhari reassures int'l community of free, fair elections in 2019

World

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said "the current circumstances do not allow me to go to Riyadh" for a conference
French minister pulls out of Saudi conference over Khashoggi
Prime Minister Theresa May says she Britain will consider extending the transition period after Brexit for a few months
UK PM says open to longer post-Brexit transition
The world's longest sea bridge will connect Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China
Hong Kong mega bridge launch announcement sparks backlash
Indian police beat a Hindu activist in protests over women's acccess to a Hindu temple in Kerala
Hindu hardliners step up campaign to block Indian temple to women
X
Advertisement