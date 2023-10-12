ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Microsoft set to appeal to United States IRS on $29 billion tax bill

News Agency Of Nigeria

Microsoft said it disagreed with the proposed adjustments and will vigorously contest the notices through the IRS’s administrative appeals office.

Microsoft
Microsoft

Recommended articles

However, Microsoft said it would appeal the decision. Microsoft disclosed in a regulatory filing that on Sept. 26, it had received notices of proposed adjustment from the IRS for the tax years 2004 to 2013. The primary issues in the notices related to intercompany transfer pricing.

The IRS is seeking an additional tax payment of 28.9 billion dollars plus penalties and interest. The company said it disagreed with the proposed adjustments and will vigorously contest the notices through the IRS’s administrative appeals office and, if necessary, judicial proceedings.

Microsoft said it does not expect a final resolution of these issues in the next 12 months.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court judgement won’t affect my chances of winning in Bayelsa poll - Sylva

Court judgement won’t affect my chances of winning in Bayelsa poll - Sylva

Supreme Court hears Tinubu’s plea for dismissal of Atiku’s appeal

Supreme Court hears Tinubu’s plea for dismissal of Atiku’s appeal

Military deactivates 53 illegal refining sites, apprehends 19 suspects

Military deactivates 53 illegal refining sites, apprehends 19 suspects

Microsoft set to appeal to United States IRS on $29 billion tax bill

Microsoft set to appeal to United States IRS on $29 billion tax bill

Troops neutralise 50 terrorists, apprehend 114 in one week - DHQ

Troops neutralise 50 terrorists, apprehend 114 in one week - DHQ

3 NYSC members to repeat service year, 3 others bag service extension

3 NYSC members to repeat service year, 3 others bag service extension

Mamman warns lecturers over sexual harassments, vows to deal with offenders

Mamman warns lecturers over sexual harassments, vows to deal with offenders

Governor Mbah pledges support for Enugu NTA

Governor Mbah pledges support for Enugu NTA

BREAKING: Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Anambra defects from YPP to APC

BREAKING: Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Anambra defects from YPP to APC

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man is a man, woman is a woman; people can’t be any sex they want to be – UK Prime Minister

Man is a man, woman is a woman; people can’t be any sex they want – UK Prime Minister

Many towers have been flattened in Palestine after Hamas attack on Israel. [Anadalou Ajansi]

How Israel-Palestine conflict has divided African countries

Smoke rises above buildings during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on October 9, 2023 [Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]

Israeli PM Netanyahu vows Palestinian militants will face 'terrible' action

Flood-in-india (Credit: Punch Newspapers)

14 dies, 100 missing, 14 bridges collapses due to flash flood in India