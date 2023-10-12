Microsoft set to appeal to United States IRS on $29 billion tax bill

However, Microsoft said it would appeal the decision. Microsoft disclosed in a regulatory filing that on Sept. 26, it had received notices of proposed adjustment from the IRS for the tax years 2004 to 2013. The primary issues in the notices related to intercompany transfer pricing.

The IRS is seeking an additional tax payment of 28.9 billion dollars plus penalties and interest. The company said it disagreed with the proposed adjustments and will vigorously contest the notices through the IRS’s administrative appeals office and, if necessary, judicial proceedings.