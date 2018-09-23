Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Mexico president-elect says will not fight with Trump

Manuel Lopez Mexico president-elect says will not fight with Trump

Mexican president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he does not want to fight with US President Donald Trump on immigration.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The existing US-Mexico border fence near downtown El Paso, Texas, is being replaced under President Donald Trump's border wall program play

The existing US-Mexico border fence near downtown El Paso, Texas, is being replaced under President Donald Trump's border wall program

(AFP)

Mexican president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he does not want to fight with US President Donald Trump on immigration.

Trump's hardline approach on the subject has ramped up tensions and riled Mexicans, who he previously claimed would pay for the construction of a wall between the two countries.

But the leftist Lopez Obrador told reporters in the border state of Sonora on Saturday that angry exchanges were not the answer.

"We are not going to fight with the US government, we are not going to fight with President Donald Trump," he said.

"The migration problem is not resolved by building walls or by use of force, but it's a diplomatic job of respect," added Lopez Obrador, who takes office on December 1.

On Saturday, US authorities announced the start of construction on a five-metre (16-foot) wall along a 6.5-kilometre (4-mile) stretch of the Texan border town of El Paso.

Trump's insurgent campaign for the White House played heavily on a pledge to build a wall on the southern border and to deport millions of undocumented migrants, amid what he claimed was a crisis of immigration.

He initially demanded that Mexico pay for the barrier, a demand Mexico repeatedly rejected. Congress has so far approved $1.6 billion of $25 billion Trump had sought.

Much of the border already has fencing or other barriers, but Trump has ordered a "contiguous, and impassable physical barrier," which scientists say would threaten more than 1,000 species of animals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Baghdadi IS leader, world's 'most wanted', sought in Syria offensivebullet
2 Hassan Rouhani Iran vows 'crushing response' after gunmen kill 29 at...bullet
3 In Sudan 2 pilots killed in military jet crash: armybullet

Related Articles

Football Maradona: playing genius but coaching misfit
Football Dozens of fans laud Maradona's arrival in Mexico
Morena Mexico's new leftist-majority Congress sworn in
United States US, Canada making progress in NAFTA talks
Trade Deal US, Canada set for talks to revise NAFTA
World U.S. and Mexico agree to preliminary NAFTA deal
Andres Manuel Lopez Mexico's AMLO says army still needed to fight crime
Finance The Mexican peso is jumping on hope for NAFTA progress

World

Nigeria's fuel subsidy bill has spiked and as February elections approach, questions are being asked about the government's management of oil sales and earnings
Buhari Nigeria's President under fire over 'astronomic' fuel subsidy bill
Pope Francis leads Sunday mass in Lithuania's second city Kaunas, where he paid tribute to the thousands of Jews killed in the country during World War II
Pope Francis Pontiff honours Holocaust victims in Lithuania
A second Swiss canton will introduce a regional "burqa ban", after voters in St. Gallen overwhelmingly voted to prohibit all face-covering garments in public spaces
Switzerland Swiss region overwhelmingly votes for 'burqa ban'
A Russian IL-20M plane similar to the one shot down on Monday lands at an unknown location on July 23, 2006
Russia Military says 'misled' by Israel in plane downing over Syria
X
Advertisement