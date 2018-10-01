Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Mexican officials hail new NAFTA

Trade Accord Mexican officials hail new NAFTA

"We celebrate the trilateral agreement," Jesus Seade, who represented Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the talks, wrote on Twitter.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will replace the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement play

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will replace the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement

(AFP/File)

Mexican officials hailed a new North American trade accord Sunday as the US and Canada announced they had reached an agreement to keep a three-country deal and rename the 24-year-old NAFTA.

Canada had risked being frozen out of a US-Mexican deal to update the North American Free Trade Agreement reached in August, but 11th-hour talks between Ottawa and Washington finally yielded an agreement to keep all three members in the new version of the trade pact.

"It's a good night for Mexico, and for North America," tweeted Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray.

Other top Mexican officials also welcomed the deal.

"We celebrate the trilateral agreement," Jesus Seade, who represented Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the talks, wrote on Twitter.

"The door has been closed on the region's trade fragmentation," he said, adding the deal "will give certainty and stability to Mexico's trade with its North American partners."

Mexico's chief NAFTA negotiator, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, tweeted that he had instructed his deputy, Juan Carlos Baker, to deliver the text of the new agreement to the Mexican Senate on Sunday night.

A press conference at the Senate was scheduled for late Sunday.

If the deal is ratified by the three countries' legislatures, their heads of state -- US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico's outgoing president Enrique Pena Nieto -- will sign it on November 30, reported Mexican TV network Televisa.

That is one day before Lopez Obrador, a leftist free-trade skeptic, takes office in Mexico.

Officials from all three countries had set his December 1 inauguration as a cutoff date, fearing the political uncertainty his arrival could add to the talks.

Lopez Obrador, whose transition team participated in the negotiations as observers, has however given his blessing to the new NAFTA -- which will be called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The three countries began renegotiating NAFTA more than a year ago at the behest of Trump, who savaged the deal as a presidential candidate and says it has been a "rip-off" for the United States that has cost the country manufacturing jobs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini Prime Minister of eSwatini diesbullet
2 In Burkina Faso Thousands in first big protest against leaderbullet
3 In Guatemala Maya women's rights activist murderedbullet

Related Articles

Mexico Country has 'positive expectations' for three-way NAFTA
Donald Trump US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff
Trade Agreement US, Canada to try to salvage three-country NAFTA
Free Trade Agreement NAFTA deal close, but obstacles remain
United States US presses ahead with Mexico trade pact, talks with Canada resume next week
Chrystia Freeland Canada's woman in Washington
Mexico Country says US, Canada could reach new NAFTA deal in 48 hours
Justin Trudeau Canada PM rebuffs Trump's trade talks criticisms
Steven Mnuchin US Treasury Secretary confident Congress would pass NAFTA without Canada
NAFTA Canada's race against time with US to reach deal

World

Activists of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) hold placards during a demonstration in Berlin calling for the extradition of an Iranian diplomat to Belgium on July 11, 2018
Assadollah Assadi Germany approves extradition of Iran diplomat over bomb 'plot'
Blunderbuss guns were fired in Sant Julia de Ramis, near Girona, during the ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the banned referendum
In Spain Pro-independence protesters in Catalonia block roads, railway line
Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is seen as a potential successor to Prime Minister Theresa May
Jeremy Hunt Britain's top diplomat under fire over EU-USSR comparison
Felix Dorfin was arrested by Indonesian police after being found carrying a false-bottomed suitcase filled with drugs
In Indonesia Frenchman busted with drugs haul: police
X
Advertisement