Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Mexican couple found with body parts are suspects in 10 murders

In Mexico Couple found with body parts are suspects in 10 murders

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The man and women were detained on Thursday in Ecatepec, a crime-ridden northeastern suburb of the capital, prosecutors in Mexico state said in a statement.

A Mexican couple arrested outside Mexico City while transporting human body parts in a baby carriage are now suspected of killing 10 women, prosecutors said Sunday.

The man and women were detained on Thursday in Ecatepec, a crime-ridden northeastern suburb of the capital, prosecutors in Mexico state said in a statement.

After searching two buildings, investigators found additional human remains in buckets filled with cement, and wrapped in plastic in a refrigerator, the statement added.

A judge ordered the couple to remain in detention as the investigation proceeds.

Forensics experts are attempting to identify the victims.

Hundreds of people vented their outrage in the streets of Ecatepec on Sunday. Carrying candles and white flowers, they demanded justice and an end to rampant femicide in Mexico state.

"Not one more! Enough is enough!" said their placards.

Mexico has suffered for years from waves of violence against women and girls. More than 90 percent of crimes go unpunished in the country.

According to UN Women, seven women and girls are killed in Mexico every day.

The local non-governmental organization Semaforo Delictivo recorded 188 killings of women in the country between January and March this year -- an 18 percent increase from the same period last year.

In past years, Ciudad Juarez, on the border with the United States, was a focal point for the killings and disappearances of women, but Ecatepec too has become an epicenter of the violence.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Japan Military officer killed during US-Philippine drillbullet
2 Brexit New theatre comedy dramatises break-upsbullet
3 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet

Related Articles

Politics Mexican troops are in the streets to fight the drug war, and the country's defense chief says legalization may be 'a way out'
In Mexico Mariachis serenade to boost tourism after deadly attack
World Bank Financial institution warns of Latin America's 'fragile' recovery
Trade Accord Mexican officials hail new NAFTA
Mexico Country says US, Canada could reach new NAFTA deal in 48 hours
NAFTA Canada's race against time with US to reach deal
Justin Trudeau Canada PM rebuffs Trump's trade talks criticisms
Google Tech giant's staff discussed ways to fight Trump travel ban: WSJ
Steven Mnuchin US Treasury Secretary confident Congress would pass NAFTA without Canada
Manuel Lopez Mexico president-elect says will not fight with Trump

World

The Swiss bank UBS is facing a potential fine of five billion euros over claims it helped wealthy French clients hide money from tax authorities
UBS Swiss bank on trial in France over tax fraud claims
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a tetchy exchange in Beijing
Pompeo China tells Secretary of State US must stop 'misguided actions'
Bollywood star Tanushree Dutta's (R) accusations of sexual harassment have prompted other actresses to speak out
#MeToo Movement Campaign gathers steam in India, at last
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met in Pyongyang to rekindle stalled denuclearisation talks
Denuclearisation Pompeo says Kim 'ready' to invite inspectors to nuclear site
X
Advertisement