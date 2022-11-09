RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Melinda Gates returns to dating scene months after split from Bill

The ex-wife of Bill Gates has reportedly found love again with a journalist.

According to reports, Melinda has been dating her new lover for a few months now and maybe longer.

This development comes over a year after Melinda parted ways with her husband and billionaire, Bill Gates.

Recall that in May 2021, the co-founders of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced they were going their separate ways after 27 years of marriage.

Since the duo finalized their divorce in August, Melinda has not been seen a whole lot publicly, but she and Du Pre were spotted together at a Nets and Celtics game back in April.

Meanwhile, reports have it that Melinda's new found love is a former reporter who also touts himself as a strategic communications specialist with 35 years of experience in broadcasting, writing, video production, public speaking and more.

While it remains unclear how they met, it was learnt that they and some family members recently hit Pelican Hill, the 5-star hotel in Newport Beach.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

