Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Maya women's rights activist murdered in Guatemala

In Guatemala Maya women's rights activist murdered

An ethnic Maya woman who advocated for the rights of indigenous people was gunned down by unknown assailants in western Guatemala, her support network and local media said Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Indigenous women burn incense over urns with the remains of victims from Guatemala's 1960-1996 civil war after they arrived in San Juan Comalapa, Chimaltenango department, west of Guatemala City play

Indigenous women burn incense over urns with the remains of victims from Guatemala's 1960-1996 civil war after they arrived in San Juan Comalapa, Chimaltenango department, west of Guatemala City

(AFP/File)

An ethnic Maya woman who advocated for the rights of indigenous people was gunned down by unknown assailants in western Guatemala, her support network and local media said Saturday.

Juana Ramirez Santiago was murdered late Friday in a village near the town of Nebaj, 105 kilometers (65 miles) northeast of Guatemala City, the Unit for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders in Guatemala said in a statement.

Ramirez had received death threats for her work supporting female victims of violence in western Guatemala, the statement read.

The region is one of areas hardest hit during the 1960-1996 civil war, which included instances of ethnic cleansing against Maya natives.

Ramirez was a local leader with the Network of Ixil Women in the area, the statement said.

The office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Guatemala condemned the murder, expressing "solidarity" with her friends and relatives and "trust in the investigations" by local prosecutors.

At least eight farm worker and indigenous rights activists have been murdered in Guatemala since May.

Most of those slain were leaders of a peasant association opposed to the policies of President Jimmy Morales, accused of corruption surrounding his 2015 election campaign.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM hits out at Iran after Syria friendly fire...bullet
2 Baghdadi IS leader, world's 'most wanted', sought in Syria offensivebullet
3 Jet Airways Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flightbullet

Related Articles

In Guatemala UN puts ex-VP in charge of Venezuela migrant crisis
Finance Nigeria, Angola and Kenya have three of the most volatile economies in the world
World Guatemala's democracy is under threat -- by its own president
Finance Kemi Adeosun's resignation, HSBC vs FG and other things to know in finance this week
In Guatemala Thousands march to back anti-graft office, denounce president
World More migrant families, and Guatemalans, are trying to enter the U.S.
Strategy What it's like to work as a barista at Saint Frank, a café exclusively for Facebook employees and guests that serves up to 450 drinks a day
Sergio Aguero Manchester City striker jumps off boat in Greece
International Friendlies US market taps in on Latin American football fever

World

Across China there was a mixed reaction to what some call a compromise by the Holy See and a betrayal of Vatican loyalists
In Beijing Chinese Catholics 'pray for the best' but wary after Vatican deal
Elected lawmakers in eSwatini have little power as King Mswati III, pictured August 2017, has complete control over parliament and government as well as the judiciary, civil service and security forces
Swaziland AU calls for eSwatini to end ban on political parties
An attack early on September 22, 2018, killed at least 29 and wounded scores of people
In Iran Timeline of recent attacks by militant groups
Seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in Spera Kunar Algad area of North Waziristan near the Afghan border (pictured October 2017)
In Pakistan 7 soldiers killed in militant clashes
X
Advertisement