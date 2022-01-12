Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman on US coin

The poet who died in 2014 has become the first in a series of coin that the US Mint is using to honor prominent women in the country’s history in accordance with a new law that was signed last year.

The coin which has already gone into circulation depicts the poet with arms outstretched on the 25-cent coin.

The coin which was also announced on social media honors the legacy of the poet who was prominent in her work as a poet whilst also working alongside Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X during the Civil Rights Movement.

The US Mint Deputy Director Ventris Gibson said in her speech while presenting the new coin to the public: “It is my honor to present our nation’s first circulating coins dedicated to celebrating American women and their contributions to American history”.