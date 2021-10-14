Man kills 5 people with bow and arrow in Norway

One witness tells local outlet TV2 that she heard a commotion and saw a woman taking cover, then a "man standing on the corner with arrows in a quiver on his shoulder and a bow in his hand.

"Afterwards, I saw people running for their lives. One of them was a woman holding a child by the hand."

BBC reports that police first received word of an attack in the town of Kongsberg, south-west of the capital Oslo, at 18:12 local time (16:12 GMT).

A Danish man aged 37 has been arrested and questioned for hours overnight in connection with the attack.

Police say they had been in contact with the suspect over fears of radicalisation after he converted to Islam.

The victims were all aged between 50 and 70, regional police chief Ole Bredrup Saeverud told reporters on Thursday morning.

He said they were most likely killed after the police first confronted the attacker at 18:18.

The attacker is said to have launched the assault inside a Coop Extra supermarket on Kongsberg's west side.