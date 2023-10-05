ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Man is a man, woman is a woman; people can’t be any sex they want – UK Prime Minister

Andreas Kamasah

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, has taken an unambiguous stance against the globally controversial LGBTQ+ debate, cautioning against being “bullied into believing” and kowtowing to the pressure by its proponents.

Man is a man, woman is a woman; people can’t be any sex they want to be – UK Prime Minister
Man is a man, woman is a woman; people can’t be any sex they want to be – UK Prime Minister

While addressing a crowd, he said it is only commonsensical that a man remains a man and a woman remains a woman to avoid confusion and distortion of the natural order.

In a BBC-branded video posted on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, Sunak admonished parents to ensure that they are fully aware of what their children and wards are being taught in their various schools to avoid them being brainwashed and introduced to ‘unacceptable’ things.

“We shouldn’t be bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be, they can’t. A man is a man, a woman is a woman, that’s just common sense,” the UK PM said to an excited crowd, sparking broad smiles and loud applause in agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

LGBTQ+, an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning, and asexual has been a raging controversial matter across the globe, with some countries pushing for its acceptance as a way of life while others are vehemently opposed to it.

In Africa for instance, it is frowned upon, with some countries enacting strict laws against it while others such as Ghana are in the process of outlawing it.

The United States of America and other countries that are championing the acceptance of LGBTQ+ have had diplomatic issues with African countries, especially for legislating against it or attempting to do so, and either imposing sanctions against them or threatening to do so in the form of financial aid cuts.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Mbah lauds President Tinubu for ensuring safety, stability on roads

Gov Mbah lauds President Tinubu for ensuring safety, stability on roads

ASR Africa commences construction of ₦2.5bn oncology centre in Kwara

ASR Africa commences construction of ₦2.5bn oncology centre in Kwara

EU reiterates support for Tinubu’s developmental policies

EU reiterates support for Tinubu’s developmental policies

Tribunal dismisses APC’s petitions, affirms Alex Otti's election

Tribunal dismisses APC’s petitions, affirms Alex Otti's election

FG to hold food security summit to boost production

FG to hold food security summit to boost production

We fight to end breast cancer from killing our women – Female doctors

We fight to end breast cancer from killing our women – Female doctors

Why Nigerian scholars were not nominated for Nobel Prize

Why Nigerian scholars were not nominated for Nobel Prize

Customs intercepts foreign rice, others worth ₦1.76bn in September

Customs intercepts foreign rice, others worth ₦1.76bn in September

In US, Tinubu courts Nigeria’s diaspora resources for national development

In US, Tinubu courts Nigeria’s diaspora resources for national development

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man is a man, woman is a woman; people can’t be any sex they want to be – UK Prime Minister

Man is a man, woman is a woman; people can’t be any sex they want – UK Prime Minister

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy presiding over the chamber on May 11, 2023 [Drew Angerer/Getty Images]

US Republican House Speaker McCarthy ousted in historic party rebellion

Flood-in-india (Credit: Punch Newspapers)

14 dies, 100 missing, 14 bridges collapses due to flash flood in India

France begins withdrawal of troops from Niger after coup debacle. [BNN]

France begins withdrawal of troops from Niger after coup debacle