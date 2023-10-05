While addressing a crowd, he said it is only commonsensical that a man remains a man and a woman remains a woman to avoid confusion and distortion of the natural order.
Man is a man, woman is a woman; people can’t be any sex they want – UK Prime Minister
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, has taken an unambiguous stance against the globally controversial LGBTQ+ debate, cautioning against being “bullied into believing” and kowtowing to the pressure by its proponents.
In a BBC-branded video posted on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, Sunak admonished parents to ensure that they are fully aware of what their children and wards are being taught in their various schools to avoid them being brainwashed and introduced to ‘unacceptable’ things.
“We shouldn’t be bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be, they can’t. A man is a man, a woman is a woman, that’s just common sense,” the UK PM said to an excited crowd, sparking broad smiles and loud applause in agreement.
LGBTQ+, an acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning, and asexual has been a raging controversial matter across the globe, with some countries pushing for its acceptance as a way of life while others are vehemently opposed to it.
In Africa for instance, it is frowned upon, with some countries enacting strict laws against it while others such as Ghana are in the process of outlawing it.
The United States of America and other countries that are championing the acceptance of LGBTQ+ have had diplomatic issues with African countries, especially for legislating against it or attempting to do so, and either imposing sanctions against them or threatening to do so in the form of financial aid cuts.
