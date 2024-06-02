Mama D starts strong on another cooking world record

- Mama D aims to cook for 192 hours over seven days from June 1 to June 8, 2024
- She previously held the record with 114 hours but it was later broken by a chef from Ghana who cooked for 227 hours
- Ugandan chef Mama D is attempting to reclaim the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual
The celebrated chef yesterday kicked off a record attempt for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual.”
By Sunday morning, she had clocked just over 24 hours and served several dishes to her fans who gathered to cheer her on at High Note Bar in Kireka.
She appeared in high spirits and ready to shatter the record.
She will be gunning for 192 hours, spanning seven days from June 1 to June 8, 2024.
“I’m reattempting to break the @GWR for the longest Cookathon by an individual…Come through, eat some nice food, drink some nice drinks and have a great time!” she posted on X.
Previous attempt
In December last year, Mama D grabbed the world record after cooking for 114 hours during her highly popularized cookathon in Kampala.
Her record, however, was snatched by Ghana’s Failatu Abdul-Razak who completed 227 hours.
In January this year, Mama D announced that she would give the world record another shot, pending registration and clearance from the Guinness World Records.