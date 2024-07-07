ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali's seats at ECOWAS' summit vacant as countries no-shows

Nurudeen Shotayo

Despite making clear their intention to exit the bloc, ECOWAS still kept seats for leaders of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso at the Abuja summit on Sunday.

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali's seats at ECOWAS' summit vacant as countries no-show [Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV]
Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali's seats at ECOWAS' summit vacant as countries no-show [Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV]

Recommended articles

ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government gathered for the summit in Nigeria's capital city on Sunday, July 7, 2024, to elect a new chairman to lead the bloc for the next one year, among other key actions.

Arguably, the highlight of the meeting was the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, who was chosen to lead the Community for the second consecutive year.

Having been initially elected at the 63rd Ordinary Session in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau capital, in 2023, Tinubu's current tenure will elapse on July 9, 2024, after which his second stint at the helm will begin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso are no-shows in Abuja

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali's seats at ECOWAS' summit vacant as countries no-show [Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV]
Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali's seats at ECOWAS' summit vacant as countries no-show [Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV] Pulse Nigeria

However, another interesting development at the meeting was the unoccupied seats reserved for the trio of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

Leaders of the three countries were conspicuously missing following their decision to exit the bloc.

The three Saheel nations are currently on a warpath with ECOWAS, having announced their intention to discontinue their membership in January 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

A day before the ECOWAS gathering in Abuja, military leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger had converged in the latter's capital, Niamey for the maiden summit of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali's seats at ECOWAS' summit vacant as countries no-show [Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV]
Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali's seats at ECOWAS' summit vacant as countries no-show [Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV] Pulse Nigeria

AES is the new front formed by the three Sahel allies to advance economic and security relations following their exit from ECOWAS earlier this year.

The junta-led countries blamed the regional body for their decision, claiming that it had derailed from its core responsibilities.

Consequently, the seats reserved for the aggrieved members at the Abuja summit were pictured empty during the session on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT
Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali's seats at ECOWAS' summit vacant as countries no-show [Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV]
Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali's seats at ECOWAS' summit vacant as countries no-show [Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV] Pulse Nigeria
Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali's seats at ECOWAS' summit vacant as countries no-shows

Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali's seats at ECOWAS' summit vacant as countries no-shows

NNPP NEC confirms Kwankwaso's expulsion, disbands NWC

NNPP NEC confirms Kwankwaso's expulsion, disbands NWC

NDLEA arrests couple, associate, recovers ₦2.1bn worth drug in Lagos

NDLEA arrests couple, associate, recovers ₦2.1bn worth drug in Lagos

BREAKING: ECOWAS re-elects Tinubu as chairman for another year

BREAKING: ECOWAS re-elects Tinubu as chairman for another year

Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso must unite to kick out Tinubu in 2027 - Ex-APC chieftain

Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso must unite to kick out Tinubu in 2027 - Ex-APC chieftain

Kenyans online react after Nairobi public toilets increase charges by 100%

Kenyans online react after Nairobi public toilets increase charges by 100%

Sokoto Gov orders LG chairmen, others to return diverted ₦30m Sallah gifts

Sokoto Gov orders LG chairmen, others to return diverted ₦30m Sallah gifts

LASTMA impounds 9,370 vehicles for alleged traffic violations

LASTMA impounds 9,370 vehicles for alleged traffic violations

LASUTH's obstetric unit records 2,500 monthly child deliveries - CMD

LASUTH's obstetric unit records 2,500 monthly child deliveries - CMD

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Young Catholic men are now less likely to decide to become priests [Freepik]

Churches in this country are losing followers — the consequences are serious

Toyota cars are so often stolen in South Africa that the Japanese manufacturer has started installing anti-theft technology designed specifically for the country [WSJ]

Thieves steal 66 cars per day in one of the most dangerous countries in the world

Two other fishermen are in critical condition (image used for illustrative purpose) [Getty]

4 fishermen die after drinking from mysterious bottles floating on water

27 die in Indian stampede [NAN]

27 dead, many injured in stampede at Hindu prayer meeting in India