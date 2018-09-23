Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Macron's popularity at record lows

Emmanuel Macron French President's popularity at record lows

The popularity of French President Emmanuel Macron has hit its lowest level since the start of his term, according to a major tracker poll published on Sunday, with just 29 percent of respondents satisfied with his leadership.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The popularity of French President Emmanuel Macron has hit its lowest level since the start of his term, according to a major tracker poll published on Sunday, with just 29 percent of respondents satisfied with his leadership. play

The popularity of French President Emmanuel Macron has hit its lowest level since the start of his term, according to a major tracker poll published on Sunday, with just 29 percent of respondents satisfied with his leadership.

(AFP)

The popularity of French President Emmanuel Macron has hit its lowest level since the start of his term, according to a major tracker poll published on Sunday, with just 29 percent of respondents satisfied with his leadership.

The poll by research group Ifop and published in the Journal du Dimanche showed an overall fall of five points in September compared with August, reflecting the 40-year-old's battle with a series of domestic and foreign setbacks.

The results of the widely watched Ifop poll are broadly in line with other surveys that have shown the approval ratings of the centrist falling sharply following a scandal involving a security aide in July.

A separate poll by the Kantar Sofres Onepoint group published on September 17 showed that only 19 percent of French people had a positive view of Macron's record, while another survey on September 11 showed only 29 percent thought he was a "good president."

The results reinforce a longer-term trend of French voters turning quickly on their presidents soon after their election -- something suffered by Macron's predecessors Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy.

But many analysts also believe Macron has made a series of political errors, including failing to address the scandals over the summer quickly enough and repeatedly creating negative headlines with harsh or condescending remarks.

His leadership style was again questioned last week when he told an unemployed gardener that he should look for a job in a restaurant or on a building site and implied he was not searching hard enough.

Macron's biggest challenge remains the economy, however, with his pro-business reforms failing so far to produce a significant fall in unemployment or a major uptick in growth.

His government will unveil its draft budget for 2019 on Monday, which is set to see fresh efforts to rein in France's chronic overspending via cuts to the public sector payroll and caps on pensions.

The survey by Ifop published on Sunday was conducted between September 14-22 on 1,964 people.

Macron's approval rating of 29 percent includes 3.0 percent of people who declared themselves "very satisfied" and 26 percent who said they were "mostly satisfied."

Hollande had an inferior rating of 23 percent at the same time of his term and Sarkozy had a rating of 34 percent.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Baghdadi IS leader, world's 'most wanted', sought in Syria offensivebullet
2 Hassan Rouhani Iran vows 'crushing response' after gunmen kill 29 at...bullet
3 In Sudan 2 pilots killed in military jet crash: armybullet

Related Articles

Politics Why Theresa May's Salzburg humiliation increases the chance of a no-deal Brexit
World Brexit talks at 'impasse,' Theresa may says, after a rancorous summit
Politics Theresa May warns that Brexit talks are 'at an impasse' and says UK must prepare for no deal
Macron President honours Algerians who fought for colonial France
Theresa May Brexit 'humiliation' leaves PM vulnerable: UK papers
Politics Theresa May's leadership is in crisis after being humiliated by EU leaders
World EU takes tough, unified line on Brexit in meeting with British
Finance 'There is an obsession by the president on trade about cars': The French ambassador to the US says the auto sector is make-or-break for a possible trade war with Europe
In France Farmers fume as stands firm on more Pyrenees bears

World

North Kivu, one of the most populated areas of the DRC, is home to a number of armed groups that kill or abduct civilians
In DR Congo A dozen civilians dead in rebel attack: witnesses
Soldiers and a Muslim cleric take cover during an attack on a military parade in the Iranian city of Ahvaz on September 22, 2018
In Iran Government points finger at Arab separatists for deadly attack
A vessel "sailing under a Swiss flag along the Nigerian coast" has been attacked, the Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement
Niger Delta Pirates kidnap 12 crew members from Swiss ship around Bonny
Aquarius spent 19 days docked in the French port of Marseille after Gibraltar revoked its flag
Panama Country says it will revoke flag from migrant rescue ship
X
Advertisement