Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Macedonia lawmakers to vote on name change deal with Greece

Macedonia lawmakers to vote on name change deal with Greece

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev faces an uphill battle to get the necessary votes to rename the Balkan state North Macedonia to end the row with Athens and open a path to EU and NATO membership.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ever since its small neighbour proclaimed independence in 1991, Greece has maintained that the word Macedonia can only apply to its own northern province, to the anger of many across the border play

Ever since its small neighbour proclaimed independence in 1991, Greece has maintained that the word Macedonia can only apply to its own northern province, to the anger of many across the border

(AFP)

Macedonia's parliament will vote Monday on whether to ratify a deal to change the country's name, in a bid to finally settle one of Europe's longest running disputes.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev faces an uphill battle to get the necessary votes to rename the Balkan state North Macedonia to end the row with Athens and open a path to EU and NATO membership.

He needs two-thirds of parliament's MPs to amend the constitution and seal the deal.

But the Social Democrat premier's coalition, backed by parties representing ethnic Albanians -- who make up around a quarter of the country's 2.1 million population -- does not have enough votes.

He will need to get the support of around a dozen deputies from the rightwing opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, who boycotted the referendum.

Ever since its small neighbour proclaimed independence in 1991, Greece has maintained that the word Macedonia can only apply to its own northern province.

Greece has long vetoed the Balkan country joining NATO and the European Union over the bitter row.

But a breakthrough came in June when Zaev and his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras agreed on the name North Macedonia.

There has also been opposition to the deal in Greece play

There has also been opposition to the deal in Greece

(AFP)

Macedonia then held a referendum on September 30 in which more than 90 percent supported the name change -- but only a third of the electorate turned out, leading to opponents claiming the result was illegitimate.

The poor turnout has hurt Zaev's campaign to attract opposition MPs to the cause.

'Very uncertain'

Both countries claim Alexander the Great as one of their own play

Both countries claim Alexander the Great as one of their own

(AFP)

"There will be no two-thirds majority, do not hope for it," VMRO-DPMNE MP Trajko Veljanovski said last week.

Another of the party's MPs, Ilija Dimovski, was more cautious.

"We will see what will happen, but VMRO-DPMNE MPs, or most of them, will not support the deal."

The government has planned talks with four or five VMRO-DPMNE lawmakers they still need to win over.

"All this is very uncertain," a government official, who requested to remain anonymous, told AFP.

Zaev has said that if parliament fails to pass the name he will immediately call early elections.

According to Florian Bieber, a professor of southeast European studies at the University of Graz in Austria, it is still "possible that pro-agreement parties and candidates might win a two-thirds majority and ratify the agreement.

"Only if this fails, will the agreement be dead or at least shelved," he told AFP.

But Boris Georgievski, expert in international relations and head of Deutsche Welle's Macedonian-language service, said that if Monday's vote falls short he does "not see how the agreement has a chance to survive".

And time is running out, as in theory everything was meant to be completed by the end of the year -- though Greece has already said it is willing to be flexible over deadlines.

Elections are scheduled in Greece next year however, which raises the stakes even further. Tsipras brokered the deal with Zaev despite opposition from the right-wing opposition in Greece.

If he loses, that could put the deal in jeopardy.

'No plan B'

Greece has long vetoed Macedonia joining NATO and the European Union over the bitter row play

Greece has long vetoed Macedonia joining NATO and the European Union over the bitter row

(AFP)

Failing to change its name could push Macedonia into isolation.

Tsipras said in July that if the deal is not ratified, Skopje will not be invited to join NATO and EU talks will not move forward.

This "chance will not be repeated", Zaev warned, and called on the opposition to look to "its responsibilities".

"There is no plan B to join NATO without a name agreement," the military alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg repeated earlier this month.

"The only way to become a member of NATO is for the country to agree on the name issue with Greece."

Bieber said that while Macedonia had historically seen Athens as the "main stumbling block", failing to pass this deal "would certainly put the country and the government in a difficult position, as the responsibility would lie with it, and not with Greece".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet
2 Macedonia lawmakers to vote on name change deal with Greecebullet
3 Pope defrocks 2 former Chilean bishops for abusing minorsbullet

Related Articles

Macedonia lawmakers to vote on name change deal with Greece
In Belgian Top football rocked by fraud, match-fixing probe
Nikola Gruevski Macedonia court upholds jail term for ex-PM
Juncker European Union Chief raises spectre of new Balkans war
United States US to let NATO use its cyber defence skills
Macedonia Low turnout as country votes on new name
Macedonia A decades-long quarrel over a name
Macedonia Country to vote on new name to end Greek row
Macedonia Why is this country voting to change its name?
Zoran Zaev Approve name-change or face 'hopelessness': Macedonia PM

World

Sears has closed hundreds of stores in recent years amid a retail shakeout caused in part by the rise of Amazon and other e-commerce players
Once mighty US retailer Sears files for bankruptcy
Restoring natural forest ecosystems, securing the land rights of local communities and revamping the global food system could cut greenhouse emissions 40 percent by mid-century
Protecting nature the best way to keep planet cool: report
Voters, some dressed in typical Bavarian outfits, sent a message to Berlin as the three parties in the fragile coalition government suffered major losses in Bavaria's state election
Merkel coalition faces post mortem on Bavaria poll debacle
As well as teaching school girls how to defend themselves, instructors from Action Breaks Silence also advise girls on how to read and react to potentially risky situations
As rape crisis grows, South African pupils learn how to fight back
X
Advertisement