Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Lula calls for united Brazil front against 'fascist adventure'

Lula calls for united Brazil front against 'fascist adventure'

Jailed ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on "democrats" on Wednesday to put aside their differences and unite in a bid to defeat a "fascist adventure" in Sunday's presidential election run-off.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Better times: former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (left) and Worker's Party presidential candidate Fernando Haddad in September 2012 play

Better times: former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (left) and Worker's Party presidential candidate Fernando Haddad in September 2012

(AFP/File)

Jailed ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on "democrats" on Wednesday to put aside their differences and unite in a bid to defeat a "fascist adventure" in Sunday's presidential election run-off.

Right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro is favorite to defeat Lula's Workers Party (PT) colleague Fernando Haddad in the weekend's two-horse race.

"We've arrived at the end of the electoral process with the threat of an enormous setback for the country, for democracy and for our suffering people," wrote Lula in a note published on Wednesday.

"It's the moment to unite the people, the democrats behind Fernando Haddad's candidacy."

Lula would have been the man leading the PT challenge to Bolsonaro -- and widely expected to win -- but for his 12-year sentence for corruption, which he started serving in April.

Having previously led the country from 2003-10, he remains widely admired, but likewise loathed by many.

One part of the population views him through the prism of the social inclusion programs of his mandate, while the other part sees him as the head of a party mired in scandals relating to bribes paid by state oil company Petrobras.

Bolsonaro well ahead in the polls

Supporters of Brazilian far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro rally for their candidate in Rio de Janeiro play

Supporters of Brazilian far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro rally for their candidate in Rio de Janeiro

(AFP)

Since Bolsonaro and Haddad emerged from the October 7 election first round as the two clear leaders of a classic left versus right political battle, the PT candidate has struggled to attract more than "critical support" from the center and center-left.

It's left him looking likely to lose on Sunday.

Lula, though, is pleading with political opponents to put aside their reservations and help prevent Bolsonaro from his seemingly unstoppable march to the presidency.

"If there are differences among us, we will confront them through debate," wrote Lula.

"We cannot allow despair to lead Brazil towards a fascist adventure."

Ex-army captain Bolsonaro has previously expressed support not just for Brazil's 1964-85 dictatorship, but also its use of torture.

Jair Bolsonaro is a former army captain who has expressed support for Brazil's 1964-85 dictatorship and the use of torture play

Jair Bolsonaro is a former army captain who has expressed support for Brazil's 1964-85 dictatorship and the use of torture

(AFP/File)

The Worker's Party came under fire from popular rapper Mano Brown on Tuesday as he hit out at the party's "blindness" in allowing Bolsonaro to seduce the popular vote.

Speaking alongside Haddad at a campaign rally in Rio de Janeiro, where he was jeered by some in the audience, the rapper said: "I don't like this party atmosphere. The other side's blindness is also here. It's dangerous.

"I'm not pessimistic, I'm realistic," he added. "If we don't speak the people's language, we'll lose."

Bolsonaro took 46 percent of the vote in the first round, compared to Haddad's 29.

The former military man led the most recent poll by Ibope with 57 percent to Haddad's 43.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 'Dinosaur country': fossil hunters' South African paradisebullet
2 Foreign parents fight in vain for custody in Japanbullet
3 Plastics have entered human food chain, study showsbullet

Related Articles

Gays, blacks still voting for Brazil's Bolsonaro despite rhetoric
Brazil front-runner's privatization vows 'unclear' but favored over rival's
Brazil presidential candidates slug it out on Twitter
Brazil's Bolsonaro 'fomenting violence,' rival candidate Haddad tells AFP
Brazil presidential candidates seek to soften images ahead of run-off
In Brazil The challenge for presidential candidates: overcoming voter rejection
Politics WSJ endorses far-right Brazilian presidential frontrunner who said an 'ugly' female colleague didn't 'deserve to be raped'
Brazil Election Bolsonaro 'tsunami' swells far-right party in congress
Presidential Election Divided Brazil barrels towards uncertain presidential run-off

World

A US aircraft carrier is seen on its way to the Norwegian Coast to participate in the NATO exercise Trident Juncture -- the biggest movement of NATO personnel and vehicles since the Cold War
Former US Europe commander warns of likely 'war with China'
Violence has intensified in the past year as US and Afghan forces step up ground and air offensives against Taliban and IS insurgents
Afghanistan probes claims at least 14 civilians killed in raid on Islamic State
A teenager was killed in clashes between opposition youth and the police in the capital Conakry on Tuesday
At least 30 hurt in Guinea clashes: medical source, witnesses
The European Parliament voted for the ban on single-use plastic by 571 votes for, 53 against and 34 abstentions
EU parliament approves ban on single-use plastics
X
Advertisement