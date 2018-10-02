Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Longer 'frozen conflict' if Serbia talks fail: Kosovo president

Hashim Thaci Longer 'frozen conflict' if Serbia talks fail: Kosovo president

Thaci was addressing journalists at the World Economic Forum in Geneva following a meeting on western Balkan economic integration that included Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and leaders from across eastern Europe.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"It is a must to reach a peaceful agreement between Kosovo and Serbia that will bring lasting peace between the two countries," said Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci play

"It is a must to reach a peaceful agreement between Kosovo and Serbia that will bring lasting peace between the two countries," said Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci

(AFP)

Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci warned Tuesday that a failure to seize the momentum in fragile talks with Serbia could lead to another decade of "frozen conflict".

Thaci was addressing journalists at the World Economic Forum in Geneva following a meeting on western Balkan economic integration that included Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and leaders from across eastern Europe.

"It is a must to reach a peaceful agreement between Kosovo and Serbia that will bring lasting peace between the two countries," Thaci said.

Serbia refuses to recognise Kosovo, an Albanian-majority former southern province that broke away from the then Yugoslav republic in a bloody war in 1998-99 and declared independence a decade later.

Thaci and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic this summer signalled an openness to "border adjustments" aimed at resolving the longstanding feud.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Pristina on Saturday to protest Thaci's proposed land-swap.

On Tuesday, Thaci chastised his opponents by arguing that the status quo was not sustainable.

"Those who have criticised these efforts have failed to give any alternatives," he said.

Brnabic underscored that Serbia was committed to pursuing regional stability as it was key to the country's economic growth.

But she dismissed any notion that Belgrade might recognise Kosovo's independence.

"We will recognise Kosovo for what it is, the autonomous province of the Republic of Serbia. It is not an open question," Brnabic said.

Thaci and Vucic had planned to meet in Brussels last month for talks led by the European Union, but the meeting fell apart at the last minute.

Serbia needs a deal with Pristina to move forward in EU accession talks, while Kosovo is hoping that recognition from Belgrade will free its path into the United Nations.

Kosovo is recognised by more than 110 countries, but outliers include Russia, China and five EU countries, including Spain, which does not want to set an independence precedent for its own regions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini Prime Minister of eSwatini diesbullet
2 In Burkina Faso Thousands in first big protest against leaderbullet
3 Cameroon's Anglophone Crisis Why 2 English-speaking regions are at...bullet

Related Articles

Aleksandar Vucic Protesters block route of Serbian leader on Kosovo trip
Serbia How blogger helped bring breastfeeding back to country
Ramush Haradinaj Division of Kosovo would mean 'war': PM
In Serbia After 15 years, thieves behind French heist surface
In Serbia Authorities shutters Russia-backed military training camp for kids
In Europe Kosovo, Serbian leaders cancel meeting over "differences"
Slobodan Milosevic Lawyer to former Serbian leader shot dead
Trump Top President aide says US open to Kosovo-Serbia border changes
In Macedonia EU deal to deploy border guards to curb migrants
Macedonia Why is this country voting to change its name?

World

Seventeen-year-old Fatima, like thousands of young girls employed as housemaids in Morocco, was exploited and abused until she managed to escape
In Morocco Law protecting child maids takes effect
Stadler was arrested in June a week after Munich police raided his home over charges of fraud and falsifying documents that allowed diesel vehicles equipped with software to cheat regulatory emissions tests
Rupert Stadler Volkswagen drops Audi chief accused of diesel fraud
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster (C), attending the Conservative Party conference, has rejected any Brexit compromise on the Irish border
Democratic Unionist Party N.Ireland's DUP rejects Brexit border compromise
Without petrol, the hunt for food and water following the quake- tsunami in Palu becomes exponentially more difficult
Quake, Tsunami Aftermath Day-long waits, frustration mark Indonesians' petrol quest
X
Advertisement